Kevin Durant Sounds Off to Fans on Twitter Amid Ongoing Trade Rumors

Kevin Durant went from being one of the most loved players in the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder to instantly being unpopular after choosing to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016. After Golden State eliminated the Thunder in the 2016 NBA Playoffs and the Warriors went on to give up a 3-1 lead and lose the NBA title against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Durant made the decision to join the Warriors that summer in free agency. The move was immediately followed with Durant’s legacy being questioned, and now after requesting to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets this offseason, his legacy is again in question.

Durant’s trade request angered fans as well as NBA executives. One NBA executive told our own Steve Bulpett that he was ‘livid’ by Durant’s request and ultimatum.

“Livid,” he said. “Livid. He and Kyrie (Irving) basically told Sean they were coming (as free agents in 2019), and Sean did pretty much everything they wanted after that. Signing DeAndre Jordan for four years? That’s something Kyrie and KD wanted. Getting James Harden? Then getting a guy who should be a perfect complement to them (Ben Simmons) when Harden wanted out? Sean did all that. And now KD doesn’t like how it’s all worked out? There’s probably some other people he should talk to about that, maybe even a teammate,” the executive told Bulpett.

KD Claps Back at fan About his Legacy

Executives aren’t the only ones frustrated by Durant’s decision. Fans have also been sounding off on Durant and Durant, in Durant fashion, has taken the liberty to clap back at fan’s criticisms on Twitter.

In reply to a tweet speculating what Durant’s decision will cause for the league’s collective bargaining agreement, a fan claimed Durant’s legacy will be leaving the league worse than when he found it.

“Without a doubt @KDTrey5 this yo legacy dawg. Left the game in a worse shape than you found it smh,” the fan tweeted.

To which KD himself quote tweeted a reply that questioned saying, “I #ruinedthegame?”

This opened more of a back and forth with fans where one fan said that him again changing teams does lessen his NBA legacy.

“Na, but all this team hoppin after a little bit of adversity is kinda tainting your legacy,” a fan replied.

To which the 12-time All-Star aptly replied that his legacy has never been stronger.

“It’s all a matter of perspective my g. U say it’s tainted, I say it’s never been stronger,” Durant said in response.

Durant’s Trade Request

All the legacy talk came after Durant’s initial June 30 trade request, but has now been rehashed and amplified since last weekend when he met with Nets owner Joe Tsai and issued an ultimatum that it’s either Steve Nash and Sean Marks or him. Tsai quickly and publicly backed his head coach and general manager in a tweet, and Durant is believed to be on his way out of Brooklyn if the team can find a suitable trade partner.

Sources shared with Shams Charania of The Athletic that Durant has lost faith in the team’s direction, which is the reason behind the request and ultimatum. The loss of confidence in the Nets front office reportedly came or intensified in the Nets’ contract negotiations with Kyrie Irving.