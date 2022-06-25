Kevin Durant Sends Strong Message to Steph Curry Amid Kyrie Irving Drama

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry spent three seasons together in Oakland. They were one of the most dominating teams of all-time, going to three straight NBA Finals and winning two championships. Durant was the Finals MVP for both of those titles. After a two-year hiatus from the postseason, this year, the Warriors secured yet another title with Curry winning the first Finals MVP award of his career.

Though Curry’s entire performance in the NBA Finals was remarkable, it was his outing in Game 4 that swung the series. Trying to avoid going down 3-1 to the Boston Celtics, Curry netted a 43-point, 10-rebound masterpiece on the road at TD Garden to tie the series at 2-2. On a recent episode of his podcast, “The ETCs”, Durant called Curry’s Game 4 performance in this year’s NBA Finals one of the greatest of all time.

“The Game 4 was iconic to me. It’s like much more than just the win. That game right there was like, ‘Alright, this is one of the greatest we’ve ever seen,” Durant said on June 24.

“In that environment, the shots he was making … the rebounds, though. It was the rebounds for me; playing with Steph, that’s how I know he’s super, super engaged when he’s on the boards heavy. Coming over somebody’s back grabbing an [offensive rebound], it’s just like, yo, he really wants this.”

Durant Reminisces About Time With Warriors

Durant also admitted that he was able to watch the Warriors run to a 4th title from a more unique perspective than everybody else. Noting that because he played with Golden State for three seasons, he already knew what they were going to do, which made the game more enjoyable to watch for him.

“And I’ve been in that locker room, so I was just going back in my mind like, ‘Alright, I know what they’re thinking at this point,’ Durant continued. “So, it was kind of fun being engaged with that game, and he made it fun for everybody, just the shots he was making and the way he led them.”

“That game right there was like, all right, like, this is one of the greatest we’ve ever seen.” Kevin Durant on Steph Curry’s Game 4 performance 💯 pic.twitter.com/XayLYPza8K — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) June 24, 2022

Durant Unfazed by Kyrie Irving Drama

During the podcast, Durant also discussed the looming contract of his Nets co-star Kyrie Irving. Both were expected to return to the franchise next season to redeem themselves after a disappointing playoff exit in 2022. Particularly because they would finally get their opportunity to play with three-time All-Star Ben Simmons who was acquired by the team in February.

However, Irving still has not opted into the final year of his deal for this coming season, and the deadline is approaching quickly. Despite all of the drama surrounding his co-star, Durant doesn’t seem too fazed about the looming decision that he and the Nets face with Kyrie.

“I just kind of let things play out and see what happens. Whatever happens, the friendship will still be there,” Durant said.

Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving's situation with the Nets: "I can't be involved. This is this man's livelihood. It's much bigger than me… I just kinda let things play out and see what happens… Whatever happens, the friendship will still be there." (via @boardroom/@bansky) pic.twitter.com/vlfg9umzLS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 24, 2022

Irving has four days remaining to decide if he will opt in to play the last year of his contract with the Nets. It is a decision that could change the entire landscape of the NBA.

