Kevin Durant Doesn’t Think Tom Brady Is the GOAT

The debate of who is the greatest of all time in sports has been a long-standing debate in sports. From LeBron James and Michael Jordan to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, fans are always at each other’s throats in terms of who is the top dog. The simplest determination is to declare that each sport can have more than one GOAT, but in the mind of most fans, there can only be one. In football many people have it signed, sealed, and delivered that Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is the GOAT. Even after playing in his 10th Super Bowl on Sunday, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant still isn’t convinced that the Brady is the best ever.

Kevin Durant Calls Aaron Rodgers the GOAT

Hours before the Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs, Durant took to Twitter to congratulate Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers on winning the 2020 regular season Most Valuable Player Award. He posted a pic of Rodgers with a short and direct caption: the goat emoji.

This isn’t the first time KD has been seen giving respect to the three-time Most Valuable Player. In 2019, Durant had a back and forth with a fan on Twitter about a post comparing Rodgers to the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player, Patrick Mahomes.

So now pat mahomes is considered a better football player than Rodgers? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 6, 2019

NBA Stars Congratulate Tom Brady

The respect between NFL and NBA players is nothing new. After the win by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, the 2020 NBA Finals Most Valuable Player LeBron James was one of several NBA Stars to congratulate Brady on capturing his seventh Super Bowl.

IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW!! GOAT TALK — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

I wonder if 🐐 Tom is going to win back to back . Get 8 chips. Retire and have the NFL call it the Tom Brady instead of Vince Lombardi — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady man… — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 8, 2021

In 2016, before Super Bowl 50, the Carolina Panthers entered the field after 2015 NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry hit a large drum and riled up the crowd as a message to “keep pounding.”

The Golden State Warriors' @StephenCurry30 intros the Carolina Panthers at Super Bowl 50! #Gametime pic.twitter.com/VbqQXHrN8s — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) February 7, 2016

As for Rodgers and Durant, the two have been compared before by Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. After the firing of Packers then-head coach Mike McCarthy, many people doubted that Green Bay would still have a lot of issues, including their star QB. Cowherd then went on to describe why he felt that wouldn’t necessarily be a problem. “And what would we all say by Sunday night? ‘Oh, it was McCarthy. Well, you can’t blame Aaron for that he wasn’t playing up to McCarthy’s standards.’ Don’t kid yourself. Aaron Rodgers hears everything. He’s the Kevin Durant of the NFL.” Cowherd said via Fox Sports.

Durant Is a GOAT in His Own Right

Durant has done his own bidding to put himself in the NBA’s GOAT conversation. Only Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain have won more scoring titles than KD as he has led the league in points per game on four different occasions. Durant has also won two NBA championships to go along with two Finals Most Valuable Player awards. Both times KD won the title, he did so against four-time Most Valuable Player, LeBron James. Durant has also won the regular season Most Valuable Player award once in 2014 while he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

GOAT debates will probably never end because conflict is part of what makes sports so enjoyable. But every athlete who is considered an all-time great has earned the right to be mentioned in those conversations. Enjoy these legends while they’re still playing, because father time is undefeated.

