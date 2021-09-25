Kevin Durant Ex-Teammate Walks Back Controversial Statement About Him

Kevin Durant was unable to secure his third NBA title in his first season with the Brooklyn Nets. The injuries to Kyrie Irving and James Harden made the daunting task of defeating the Milwaukee Bucks too much to overcome as the Nets lost their second-round series in seven games. Durant put up 34.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game in the series. Despite the loss, Durant’s former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate Kendrick Perkins said his performance solidified the Nets star’s status as the best player in the world.

“Here’s the thing… Kevin Durant IS the best player in the world and it’s about damn time somebody dethrone King James from being the best player in the world,” Perkins said to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports earlier this month. “We’re talking about a guy that’s going on Year 19. I don’t really know if LeBron James even cares about being the best player in the world anymore, going on at the age of 37, right? So, it’s about time that somebody finally stepped up to the plate and dethrone him because he’s been carrying the torch for so long.”

Kevin Durant IS the best player in the world and it’s about damn time somebody dethrone King James from being the best player in the world ⁦@KendrickPerkins⁩ tells me via ⁦@BallySports⁩. pic.twitter.com/jT9OhphPzP — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) September 2, 2021

Kendrick Perkins Changes Tone on Nets Star Kevin Durant

Perkins’ affirmation that Durant is the best player in the world didn’t last long as he is already changing his tone. Now the NBA champion is saying that Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world.

“After ending last year with a 50-piece wing dinner, a champion, and finals MVP, Giannis being #1 coming into this season is as much of a no-brainer as turkey on thanksgiving, but God bless their hearts… they don’t know no better! Carry on,” Perkins tweeted on September 24.

Perkins’ tweet caught the attention of Scoop B, prompting him to remind the former Celtic that he recently said in their interview, KD was the best in the league. While he acknowledges his previous statements Perkins says that he has since had a change of heart.

“Had a change of heart!!! After a week of sitting back and thinking on it, I decided to give Giannis his well-deserved CREDIT. Carry on,” Perkins tweeted in response to Scoop B.

Had a change of heart!!! After a week of sitting back and thinking on it I decided to give Giannis his well DESERVED CREDIT. Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 24, 2021

Giannis Chasing Something Bigger Than ‘Best in the World’

Giannis has curated a Hall of Fame-worthy resume over the last few seasons. Since 2019 he has won two NBA Most Valuable Player awards, Defensive Player of the Year, an NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award, and an NBA championship. Despite racking up quite a few awards in the last few seasons, Giannis still doesn’t want to be called the best in the world. Because he is interested in chasing something greater.

“I like being a hunter. I am not the best player in the world. I am telling you; I am not!” Giannis said to COSMOTE TV per EuroHoops. “KD, LeBron, Kawhi, Luka, Curry, AD might be. I am not. I am still hunting the All-Time Greats. LeBron is still the best player in the world”.

Whether he likes it or not, as defending NBA Finals Most Valuable Player, Giannis has quickly gone from being the hunter to the hunted. With multiple teams looking to redeem themselves from disappointing playoff exits last season, there will be a lot of NBA stars looking to make a statement in 2021. The Bucks star could be in for one of the toughest seasons of his career.

