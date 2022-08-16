Nets Reveal Lofty Asking Price for Kevin Durant: Report

The Brooklyn Nets and Kevin Durant aren’t seeing eye to eye at the moment, and it could end up leading to a trade of the superstar forward.

Durant requested a trade on June 30, and then he reiterated that desire to team owner Joe Tsai in August, so the Nets might not be left with many other options.

The forward wants the team to fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks if they want to keep him happy, and it doesn’t appear that the Nets are planning on doing that.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, if the Nets do plan on still trading Durant, they have specific criteria for teams around the league to meet. If they fail to come with that in their offer, it’s better off if they just exit the race for the superstar’s talents.

Asking Price Revealed

Ever since the Boston Celtics offered Jaylen Brown in a deal, something the Nets declined, it appears that Brooklyn has used that as a measuring stick in any potential deal.

“Among the executives with whom I spoke, a Boston deal with Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece appears to be the unofficial front-runner here,” Amick reported. “In general terms, sources say the Nets are using the fact that the Celtics (and perhaps other teams) have made their second-best player available as a baseline of sorts in negotiations.”

As of right now, it looks like Brown is the best offer the Nets have received so far, and it’s not clear what other teams are actually willing to offer for his services. Proposed deals with the Lakers see Anthony Davis coming over, the there’s nothing indicating Los Angeles has actually included him talks with Brooklyn.

“Translation: If you’re still trying to discuss a Durant deal without putting your second-best talent on the table, then just stop wasting everyone’s time and bow out of this race,” Amick concluded.

In the case of the Lakers, Davis might be considered the team’s second best player, so including him in talks could get them somewhere. More realistically, it seems like the Celtics might be the best shot even if it means keeping Durant in the same division.

Durant May Not Sit Out

There’s a lot of talk now about Durant potentially sitting out training camp in an effort to force the team’s hand. However, Amick reports that the team might end up waiting and seeing what happens.

“Marks is still asking for the world; that won’t change,” an executive told Amick. “They could call his bluff and make him come to camp. I can’t see him sitting out.”

After retirement rumors started to swirl, Durant immediately shut them down, but he didn’t quell the hold out rumors.

“I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon,” he said. “Sh*t is comical at this point.”

I know most people will believe unnamed sources over me but if it’s anyone out there that’ll listen, I don’t plan on retiring anytime soon. Shit is comical at this point. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 15, 2022

This trade request saga could end up dragging on a lot longer than both sides expected.

