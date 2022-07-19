New Development Emerges in Nets Star Kevin Durant’s Trade Request

A new development has emerged for the Brooklyn Nets as they seek to find a trade for superstar Kevin Durant this summer.

Back in June, the star forward asked to be traded from the Nets, shortly after Kyrie Irving opted into his deal for the next year. With four years left on his deal, Brooklyn will be looking to get a big haul in return, but there aren’t many teams who can offer that while still competing for a championship.

Coming up on a month since the request went public, there are now rumors swirling that Durant’s request has nothing to do with trading him, but instead it’s about getting Irving off the team. This comes from ESPN insider Dave McMenamin speaking on Zach Lowe’s podcast “The Lowe Post,” and he says the thought process is gaining steam.

Durant Wants Irving Out?

Irving and Durant came to Brooklyn together, but it’s clear the pair’s tenure together hasn’t resulted in much overall success. Pairing the two created championship aspirations for the Nets, and while that could still pan out, it’s not looking likely.

McMenamin said Durant’s trade request wasn’t about moving him, but it was about getting rid of Irving instead.

“There is a school of thought speaking to people around the league that they think the Kevin Durant trade request wasn’t actually about him getting out of Brooklyn,” he said, as transcribed by HoopsHype. “It was about getting Kyrie Irving out of Brooklyn.”

While this isn’t confirmed, it is interesting to hear because the timing would line up. Irving left everybody wondering what his future held with the Nets after there was uncertainty about whether or not he’d pick up his option.

Once he did, Durant quickly requested a trade from Brooklyn. It’s tough to say if the two things were related, but now a closer look at the two things can be made.

What’s the Latest?

There has been more traction on a Kyrie Irving trade because he’s at least been linked to the Lakers in the past, but Durant doesn’t seem like he’s had a real chance at being traded yet.

“As for Kevin Durant, here’s what there is: nothing,” said Brian Windhorst. “There is no movement here. The executives are leaving Summer League. The executives are going on vacation.”

Durant, despite how talented he is, is a hard player to move considering the Nets’ asking price and his age. He will be at the twilight of his career by the time this four year deal expires, and teams might not want to give up their whole future for that.

“At this point, the Nets’ preferred situation is for Kevin Durant to stay with them,” Windhorst continued. “There is no trade they’ve got that they like.”

Rudy Gobert brought back a bunch of players and draft picks when the Jazz traded him to the Timberwolves, and there’s a sense the Nets could want even more than that. It just doesn’t seem like teams will be lining up to offer a deal like that.

