Trae Young Has Strong Response to Confrontation With Nets Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets came into Friday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks looking to make some real noise. While the Nets came into the contest with the Eastern Conference’s best record of 17-8 many are still skeptical to say that the Nets are the best team in the conference because of how they have struggled against top teams. The Nets have lost to the Chicago Bulls (twice), Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors. The Hawks came into the contest with a record of 7-3 in their last 10 games, proving to be a formidable contender in the East. The Nets however, went on to win the matchup 113-105 for their first statement win of the season.

Trae Young Sounds off on Confrontation With Kevin Durant

The stars were out in the Nets and Hawks matchup. Nets superstar Kevin Durant went off as he netted 31 points to go along with 5 rebounds, and 6 assists. For the Hawks, their All-Star Trae Young had quite a night as well as he finished with 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists. In the game’s final moments things got heated between Durant and Young as the two superstars got nose to nose in the 4th quarter and had to be separated. Both players were assessed double technicals. The Hawks star took to Twitter after the game to express his feelings on the confrontation.

“Idols become your rivals. #AlwaysLove,” Young said via his Twitter account.

Trae Young and KD exchange words late in the fourth 😮 pic.twitter.com/rBHDwUMRQ6 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 11, 2021

Durant and Young’s exchange caught a lot of people by surprise. But the respect is mutual between the two stars as Durant says the exchange was nothing personal.

“I was a little too during physical their action and I kind of pushed him a bit. He wanted me to get up out of his space and I respect that It’s just part of the game and we move on from there. It’s not personal, it’s just all competition,” Durant said per NetsDaily.

“I’ve known Trae since he was 10 years old. That’s the spirit of the game. I got nothing but respect for Trae Young.”

James Harden, Steve Nash Praise Nets Effort

The Nets’ win against the Hawks might have been their most impressive so far in this young season but it should not have surprised anyone. Of the Nets’ 18 wins this season 10 of them have come on the road. Nets head coach Steve Nash praised his team’s effort so far on this 4-game road trip.

“It’s important. We’ve had a little bit of a tougher schedule at home in a sense, but when you go on the road anywhere in this league, it’s tough to win,” Nash said on the Nets win per NetsDaily. “I thought our guys have had a great mentality on the road. A come-from-behind in Dallas and Atlanta on this trip. Proud of not only the effort but the mentality and the willingness to not let go.”

The Nets have shown so far that while they are not as talented as many expected them to be coming into this season, that they will never go down without a fight. Nets superstar James Harden spoke on the team’s resilience.

“We don’t give up. We’re just a resilient team,” Harden said per NetsDaily. “We got through times over the course of a game where things aren’t going our way: we miss shots or whatever the case may be. This is the NBA so teams go on runs but we find ways to come back and give ourselves a chance. That’s all you can ask for.”

The Nets will cap off their 4-game road trip on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.

