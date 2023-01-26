Kevin Durant Trades NSFW Barbs With Joel Embiid Fueling Nets-76ers Rivalry

Kevin Durant may not be able to return to the court yet, but that is not stopping the NBA superstar from staying locked in during Brooklyn Nets games. Durant was a must-follow during the Nets-76ers game on January 26, 2023 as the legend sent out several tweets during the rivalry matchup.

“Damn, I miss talking s*** to Joel and [Montrezl Harrell],” Durant admitted during the Nets-76ers game.

Brooklyn could have used Durant’s help as the team narrowly lost to Philadelphia despite a fourth quarter run. Durant was also critical of one of Embiid’s late-game celebrations as the Nets star playfully trolled the Sixers big man on Twitter.

“Trash celebration @JoelEmbiid,” Durant tweeted.

Embiid and Durant have a history of having testy exchanges on the court, but there does not appear to be any legitimate animosity between the two stars. The Philly All-Star had the last laugh as not only did the Sixers secured the win, but Embiid responded to Durant’s message with a viral NSFW tweet of his own accompanied with a wrestling video montage.

Here is a look at Embiid’s tweet that has Twitter buzzing.

Kevin Durant Expects to Return to Play Soon, May Take Court in NBA All-Star Game

Here was Joel Embiid laughing after responding to Kevin Durant on Twitter before his press conference 😂 pic.twitter.com/aLexXWNGXF https://t.co/SzDWi0q9mR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 26, 2023

The good news is that Durant revealed he is close to returning to play sooner rather than later. Durant is leaving the door open to potentially playing in the February 19 NBA All-Star game as he continues to recover from an MCL injury.

“I want to play tomorrow if I can,” Durant remarked on January 24, per The Athletic’s Alex Schiffer. “So, that’s what my sense of urgency is. Obviously, I don’t want to rush anything. I want to make sure I’m 100 percent. But yeah, I want to play.

“I want to be a part of all these events. I missed going back to Golden State, my previous home. So, it’s been three years since I did that. You see all this stuff pass you by, so I want to participate in everything. I know I got to take my time and make sure I do my rehab and get back on the floor.”

KD Shot Down the Idea of a Nets-Sixers Rivalry

Kevin Durant on double technical with @JoelEmbiid: "He talks a lot of Sh** I needed that" pic.twitter.com/PBkZZszB9d — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 12, 2017

There are plenty of reasons why the 76ers-Nets rivalry could have staying power, including Ben Simmons and James Harden having ugly endings at their previous stops prior to the blockbuster trade. Yet, Durant is not convinced NBA rivalries are still possible in today’s league.

“Rivalries in the NBA are not really a thing, in my opinion,” Durant told New York Daily News’ Kristian Winfield. “It’s going to be a battle amongst each fan base on social media, but as far as the players, it’s another game on the schedule, and each team is trying to get better and improve.”

Philadelphia and Brooklyn will square off at least two more times this season: February 11 and April 9. After the loss to the Sixers, the Nets sit three game back from Philly in the Atlantic Division standings and five games behind the Celtics.