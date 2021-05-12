Kevin Durant Says He Is a ‘Fan’ of Eastern Conference Blue Blood

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets defeated Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday 115-107. Durant led all of the Nets scorers with 21 points on the night in route to Brooklyn’s second straight victory.

LaVine led all scorers with 41 points to go along with 3 assists and 1 steal. The Bulls playoff window has all but closed as they are 11th in the conference with a record of just 29-40 and only three games to go in the regular season. However, with a star-studded core of All-Stars LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, Durant thinks that the future is bright in the windy city.

Kevin Durant Says He Is a Fan of the Bulls

The Bulls have not made the playoffs since 2017 and have continually suffered disappointment after disappointment, but this year something feels different about this Bulls squad. Now that the Gar Forman and John Paxson front office is no more, new Bulls General Manager Arturas Karnisovas is making all the right moves for the Bulls. KD likes what he sees taking place in Chicago.

“I’m really a fan of this team,” Durant told reporters after the win per NBC Sports. “Obviously, being coached by Billy (Donovan) and his staff, a few of those guys on his staff, I know exactly how those guys are approaching every day as a unit, and you can just see it out on the floor.”

In the eyes of many, the Bulls won the 2021 trade deadline with the acquisition of Vucevic from the Orlando Magic and giving up virtually nothing in return. The former lottery pick is a two-time All-Star, and this season is averaging 22.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 24 games for the Bulls this season.

“Having Vučević come midseason, those guys trying to figure out who they are in such a fast pace, you know, the last 20 games of the season, so I feel like they’re going to figure it out even more going into next season,” Durant continued. “But they have a lot of talent, a lot of different guys that can do a variety of things. But Zach and Vooch and Coby (White) I feel like are the key pieces to this team — and Patrick Williams.”

KD Thinks Coby White Is Big Part of Bulls Future

Durant, one of the NBA’s brightest stars has had his eyes on the Bulls all season. Just last month during a Twitter Spaces stream he was gushing over the Bulls’ young core yet again.

“When you got guys like them three, the two (LaVine and Vučević), sorry; I mean, s***, I want to throw Coby White in there too, cause I feel like he a part of their future like he gonna be the guy as the point,” Durant said.

Coby White who the Bulls drafted with the 7th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft has shown promise in the past and many fans believe that the former Tar Heel can be the Bulls’ point guard of the future. On the season White is averaging 15.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

“You got three guys that can get it from three levels on the court. I don’t give a f*** what else you got. You got something with that,” Durant continued. “Two All-Stars at that, and another guy (White), who a wild card right now, but can go all crazy and get you 30 (points) any given night. When you got that on your team, that’s a great start.”

The Bulls and the Nets will play one more time this season on May 15.

