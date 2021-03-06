Key Blake Griffin Update May Cost Nets Shot At Landing The All-Star

The Detroit Pistons and six-time all-star Blake Griffin reached an agreement for a buyout on Friday. On the season, Griffin is averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.

Nets Cannot Offer Griffin The Most Money

Kevin Durant’s former team, the Golden State Warriors can offer Griffin the most money at $9.3 million with the disabled player exception per Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

On the other hand, the Brooklyn Nets can only offer Griffin $5.7 million from the disabled player exception that they were granted for the season-ending Achilles injury of their star guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

Still, the Nets are being viewed as the front runners to land the former Clipper as they are viewed as the overwhelming favorites to win this year’s NBA Finals according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Blake Griffin gave back $13.3 million in his buyout with the Pistons. He had $75M on his deal for this season and 2021-22. The six-time All-Star will clear waivers on Sunday and the Brooklyn Nets are the leaders to sign him,” said Shams.

“Rival teams with interest are expecting Griffin to choose Nets as a title favorite for a chance to win a championship.”

Brooklyn Is the Perfect Place for Blake To Resurrect Career

The decline of Griffin since being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers to the Detroit Pistons has been something sad for many NBA fans to see. The six-time all-star was once of the most talented players in the league with a high-flying dunk package that caused defenders to run in fear of being put on his collection of posters.

Like many players who are traded to the Pistons, Griffin has become a shell of his old self in Detroit. The Nets might be the perfect situation for the 31-year-old to resurrect his career.

Look at how much Bruce Brown has improved since being traded to the Nets from Detroit in November. He has been a key contributor for the Nets in KD’s absence and recently scored a career-high 29 points against the Sacramento Kings.

Griffin may no longer be the superstar he was with Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan in Lob City but that does not mean he can’t contribute to a championship contender. Physically he is still able to move a lot of the bigger players around as he is one of the league’s strongest athletes.

Griffin also has superb rebounding ability which the Nets are in dire need of despite the team’s vast improvement on the boards over the past few games.

When Griffin clears waivers at 5 p.m. on Sunday and officially hits the free-agent market he will have a tough decision to make. While the Warriors are formidable, they are on the outside looking in as far as a playoff spot. Golden State is in 9th place in the Western Conference.

The Nets are in 2nd place in the East and have done so without the services of Durant for the past two weeks. If he wants to win a championship, the choice is Brooklyn.

