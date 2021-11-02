James Harden Salutes Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant After Major Announcement

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Kobe may be gone but he continues to make a lasting impact and build upon his legacy. In 2014 Kobe purchased 10% of the company Body Armor for $6 million. Per Darren Rovell, Body Armor was purchased by the Coca-Cola company for a valuation of $8 billion. After dilution Bryant’s estate will receive $400 million. As a tribute to Bryant who famously wore the numbers 8 and 24, the company announced the sale at 8:24 am on November 1.

JUST IN: @DrinkBODYARMOR announces sale to Coca-Cola at a valuation of $8 Billion. Announcement released at 8:24 AM ET as a tribute to Kobe Bryant. Bryant bought 10% of company in 2014 for $6M. After dilution, his family will receive about $400M. https://t.co/EqSaRoeVRG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 1, 2021

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

James Harden Pays Homage to Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant

Brooklyn Nets star James Harden is also an ambassador for Body Armor. When the news came down of the sale of the company to Coca-Cola, “The Beard” paid homage to the late Laker legend on his Instagram story.

“We did it bro, one of the best sports drinks created. Wish you were here to celebrate,” Harden wrote on Instagram. “We still going hard for you. Much love. 8.24.”

“We did it bro!” James Harden sends a message to Kobe after BodyArmor sells for $5.6B 🙏 (via @JHarden13) pic.twitter.com/QxjNqhXkti — Overtime (@overtime) November 2, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

James Harden Reflects on His Relationship With Kobe

Harden was one of many players who had a special relationship both on and off the court with Kobe as the two were teammates on Team USA during the 2012 Olympics. Harden says that he and Kobe had several business plans together that the two were hoping to execute before Bryant’s untimely death.

“Even now, I’m 11 years in, so, I kind of start thinking of investments and business plans. We had some investments together. We had a couple of business plans together we were actually working on,” Harden told Jonathan Feigen of the “Houston Chronicle” per “Sports Illustrated.”“Off the court, business savvy, that’s a side nobody really knows about our communication.”

Kobe impacted the lives of past and present NBA players during his career. As a kid growing up in Los Angeles, Harden was a long-time fan of Bryant’s. And once he got to the NBA, Bryant adopted “The Beard” as his little brother.

“He was like a big brother to me,” Harden said via “Sports Illustrated.” “Any time somebody asked me who my idol is, who I grew up watching and idolizing, it’s Kobe. I have so many memories.”

Nash Says Nets Still Have ‘a Ways to Go’

After a win over the Detroit Pistons in their last game, the Nets have a winning record for the first time this season as they sit 4-3. After a slow start to the season, the Nets finally look like they are starting to put it together. But Nets head coach Steve Nash says the team is not even close to reaching their full potential.

“I think we’ve got a way to go. In many ways, we’re trying to still analyze how we can make some adjustments and refine what we do. Finding a certain direction is maybe more difficult than it looks from the outside when you look at it,” Nash told reporters after the win per NetsDaily.

“Having said that, we’ve got some really great pieces to work with and it’s just trying to find the balance between the different styles and backgrounds so they can find connectivity and connection out there with one another. That’s a process, and it takes time for coaches and it also takes time for the players.”

The Nets have finally started to steer themselves in the right direction as they are now above .500. They will look to build upon that record in their next game against the Atlanta Hawks.

READ NEXT: Brooklyn Nets Star Ejected for Dust-up With Pistons Big Man [WATCH]