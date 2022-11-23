Nets Linked to $85 Million 6-Time All-Star Point Guard in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Kyrie Irving is in the middle of a contract year for the Brooklyn Nets, and because of that it is anticipated that they may seek to move on from their All-Star point guard. After the most recent drama surrounding Irving, Nets team governors Joe and Clara Wu Tsai briefly thought about waiving Irving. However, now it has been reported that the Nets have been looking to ‘move‘ Irving ahead of his contract expiring.

“Sources have told Hoops Wire the same — that the Nets would like to move Irving, but his trade value isn’t exactly at an all-time high right now. Quite the opposite.” Hoops Wire reported.

Could Kyrie Irving be Dealt to the Miami Heat?

If the Nets are looking to trade their All-Star point guard, who recently returned from suspension, there may be a limited trade market due to the drama that seems to circle him. On November 23, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz shared a trade proposal linking Irving to the Miami Heat in a potential trade that returned two players to Brooklyn in return for Irving.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: PG Kyle Lowry, G/F Max Strus

Miami Heat Receive: PG Kyrie Irving

“While Irving has returned to the Nets, history tells us it’s only a matter of time before something else keeps him away from the team. Brooklyn would be wise to cut ties completely, seeing if teams like the Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in the talented yet turbulent point guard.

Lowry, 36, is well past his prime but is at least a reliable floor general, suiting up in all 18 contests while averaging 14.3 points and 6.1 assists. Strus has worked his way into becoming a solid starter, giving the Heat 15.3 points per game and shooting 35.3 percent from three,” Swartz writes.

Recently, Strus has become an attractive trade target for teams, and with his recent emergence in South Beach could be an excellent target for Brooklyn. The Nets do have a logjam at forward, but Strus’ versatility scoring and shooting make him a viable option for the Nets.

Kyrie Irving Trade Market May Be Slim

While the Nets may look to trade their star point guard in Kyrie Irving, the market for him may not be all that hot right now. With the constant drama since signing in Brooklyn, Irving may have made himself untradeable. Whether it is his COVID vaccination stance, forcing coaches to be fired, or the latest antisemitic drama it is hard to make a trade for Irving despite him being a generational talent and a largely low-risk move with him being on an expiring contract.

“I can’t sit here and lie to you and say there’s much value in trading for Kyrie,” Haynes said during an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “I’m on the phone with a lot of teams. His name is not really coming up, even for the Los Angeles Lakers, who he was tied to for much of the offseason. That’s just not something I’m hearing right now.”