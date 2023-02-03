Kyrie Irving Makes Shocking Final Call on Nets Future

All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Irving joined the Nets in 2019 after departing from the Boston Celtics. There had been ongoing discussions of a potential contract extension throughout the offseason but the two sides could not agree on the terms of a new deal.

Now after three seasons with the franchise, Irving has decided he prefers to cut ties with the franchise ahead of the February trade deadline as opposed to waiting to become a unrestricted free agent this summer according to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving has requested a trade, league sources tell [The Athletic]. The franchise has been informed that Irving prefers to move on ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline – or will leave in free agency in July,” Charania tweeted on February 3.