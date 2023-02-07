Kyrie Irving Makes Controversial Decision Following Nets, Mavericks Trade

On October 27, ex-Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving tweeted and posted on Instagram the link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which contains anti-Semitic tropes. Irving was suspended for eight games by the Nets and had to apologize for posting the link as part of his reinstatement by the franchise.

Irving obliged and apologized to those offended by his actions in an Instagram post. However, NBA Insider Sam Amick noted on “The Athletic NBA Show” on February 7 that Irving deleted the Instagram post following his trade to the Dallas Mavericks on February 5.

Kyrie Irving Responds To Deleted Apology

Following his trade out of Brooklyn, Irving’s arrival in Dallas was perceived as a fresh start for the star point guard. But just days after the trade, Irving finds himself amid another controversy. On February 7, Irving met with the Dallas media for the first time as a member of the Mavericks and addressed his deleted apology.

“I delete a lot of things on my Instagram. I’ve had things that have happened before in my life, probably not as drastic as that moment, which led to a lot of confusion and uncertainty about what I meant and what I stand for. I had to sit up in front of these mikes and explain to the world who I am, and I know who I am. I delete things all the time and it’s no disrespect to anyone in the community. Just living my life,” Irving said to reporters via Ohm Youngmisuk.

“I stand by who I am and why I apologized. I did it because I care about my family, and I have Jewish members of my family who care for me deeply. Did the media know that beforehand before they called me that word antisemitic? No. Did they know anything about my family? No. Everything was put out before I had anything to say. I reacted instead of responding emotionally maturely. I didn’t mean to be defensive or go at anybody. I stand by my apology, and I stand by my people.”

Kyrie Irving, Nets Contract Talks ‘Broke Down’ After Tweet

Irving’s trade request surprised a lot of people, but the reality is that the relationship between him and the Nets, particularly owner Joe Tsai, had been coming to a head for quite some time. Tensions seemingly began to rise when he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination last season, which led to Brooklyn sidelining him for the first half of the season before re-instating him that January.

But the icing on the cake seemed to be when the Nets suspended him, following his posting the link to the anti-Semitic film. According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, Brooklyn had discussions on an extension with the ex-Nets star, but those talks “broke down” once Kyrie sent that tweet.

“The larger part of it was the deal [the extension], but as much it was the larger deal or the larger issue it wasn’t. Their relationship kind of… meaning between Joe Tsai and Kyrie Irving, from my understanding and conversations I’ve had, broke down back in October when Kyrie tweeted that link. But it was even broken-down way before then; it was a difference in philosophy. When Kyrie tweeted that link on Amazon about the Hebrews to Negroes, if you recall, Joe Tsai got ahead of it and tweeted his displeasure with it, and from folks that I’ve spoken with across the league, there were a lot of owners who felt as though that was very premature and he should have had a conversation,” Robinson said on the February 6 episode of the “Under the Hood” podcast.

“Now on the Irving side, I’m told that Joe Tsai has said that he reached out, but I heard that he didn’t reach out in the way that it was described and that ultimately — Kyrie respects him as his employer but that’s not his ‘buddy’ or that’s not his friend. So, certain conversations were had about just… Joe Tsai’s connectivity to different stars, and I’ve been told that some people feel like that specifically to Joe Tsai, that he wants to show off and make it seem like that’s his best friend or that they’re cool”

It will be interesting to see how the Nets move forward in the post-Kyrie era.