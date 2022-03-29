Nets Kyrie Irving Issues NSFW Message on His Legacy Following Hornets Loss

It took six months, but All-Star guard Kyrie Irving has finally been granted the eligibility to play home games for the Brooklyn Nets. Under New York City’s former vaccination mandate, Irving was not allowed to play in the Barclays Center as an unvaccinated player. But on March 24, New York City Mayor Eric Adams lifted the mandate for athletes. In his return to home action, Irving finished with 16 points, 11 assists, and 2 blocks. The effort was not enough to get Brooklyn the win as they fell to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 119-110. But the fact that Irving is now allowed to play home games is a victory all on its own.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Nets Kyrie Irving Issues NSFW Message About His Legacy

After the game, Irving was asked about the legacy of his stance on the vaccine and what he hoped it would be.

“Freedom. It’s about the freedom to make choices with your life without someone telling you what the f*** to do. I have such a strong moral code of being honest,” Irving told reporters after the win per SNY.

Kyrie Irving on his legacy: "Freedom. It's about the freedom to make choices with your life without someone telling you what the f–k to do. I have such a strong moral code of being honest." pic.twitter.com/U8AWJYDWQk — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 28, 2022

Irving also discussed how his recent eligibility is a statement victory for anyone who is against being vaccinated.

“Tonight, my presence out there was just bigger than the basketball game,” Irving continued. “I was just representing a lot of individuals that are out there in a similar situation as me. And now that I can play, I think we should be opened up for everybody.”

Kevin Durant Stoked About Irving’s Return

Irving’s All-Star teammate Kevin Durant talked about his excitement about seeing him play in Brooklyn again. Durant has been carrying a significant portion of the workload for the Nets. Especially after the Nets traded James Harden for Ben Simmons, who has yet to play a game for the Nets.

“It was great to see him out there. Good to see the fans excited for him. Unfortunately, we took the L, though. But we move forward knowing that we have him here. Build on what we have and try to get a win next game,” Durant said after the Nets’ loss per “First Sports”.

Steve Nash Weighs in on the State of the Nets

Irving’s return to full-time status could not have come at a better time, as Brooklyn has fallen to 9th place in the Eastern Conference after the loss to the Hornets. The postseason is just around the corner, and the Nets are looking to make a strong push in the playoffs. Nets head coach Steve Nash has made it an immediate priority to have a set starting lineup.

“I’m very hesitant to pretend that’s just gonna be the way it is,” Nash said with a laugh about finally having a set starting five and rotation per “The Brooklyn Game”.

“But it would be great if we could have some continuity here and make the most of these remaining games. So that we can put ourselves further along and be prepared and have more cohesion. More of an understanding of our style of play together. The further we get there, I think it’s paramount for our success or opportunity to play in the playoffs.”

It is not hard to see why Nash would worry about rotations. Along with vaccine mandates, injuries have slowed this Brooklyn team down tremendously. Durant recently came back from a sprained MCL, and newcomer Seth Curry recently sprained his ankle in a contest against the Utah Jazz. In addition, there is no timetable for Ben Simmons’ debut in sight. Brooklyn will need all the help they can as they get closer to the postseason.

READ NEXT: Nets Kevin Durant Takes Shot at Knicks Reporter After Blowout Win vs. Heat