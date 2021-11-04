Fans Irate at Double-Standard Between Kyrie Irving & NFL Star QB [LOOK]

The story that has ruled the NBA headlines this season has been the tug of war between the Brooklyn Nets and 7-time All-Star Kyrie Irving. As a part of the New York City health and safety protocols, both Nets and New York Knicks players have to be vaccinated for them to play indoor hoops. After refusing to be vaccinated at the start of the season, general manager Sean Marks and the Nets front office made the tough decision to sideline Irving completely until he receives the first dose of the shot.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Fans Upset at Different Reactions for Aaron Rodgers & Kyrie Irving

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going through a similar situation this week in their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player tested positive for COVID-19 this week and as a result, will be unavailable for a marquee matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It has also been revealed that Rodgers has decided to remain unvaccinated against the virus.

Many fans have noted the differences in the reactions to Rodgers as opposed to Kyrie and were not shy in voicing their opinions over it:

The response towards Aaron Rodgers in comparison to Kyrie Irving reflects the obvious, harsh reality that Black men face every single day. Rich or poor, famous or not, a Black man, especially in America, will face more disparagement and criticism than any other group of people — B1ack_Woman (@B1ack_Woman) November 4, 2021

The Aaron Rodgers story actually makes me appreciate @KyrieIrving even more – He was attacked and persecuted for being honest and compliant with the rules – Rodgers is barely criticized by the media despite lying to their faces and not following the rules- bad double standard – — Craig Carton (@craigcartonlive) November 4, 2021

Interesting how the media is going about Aaron Rodgers vs Kyrie Irving. Kyrie ain’t lie to your face 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Dave (@TrapBasquiat) November 4, 2021

All you folks who crucified Kyrie Irving on here better keep that same energy for Aaron Rodgers — Gregory Bell II (@TheDisciple92) November 3, 2021

Not only did Aaron Rodgers not take the cine, but he also lied about taking it and was still allowed to play. He also wasnt demonized in the media like Kyrie Irving. Gee, I wonder why pic.twitter.com/j2ISUvFvho — DConner89 (@TaureanReign) November 4, 2021

Aaron Rodgers and Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/yxcvSHX8hY — Brett Rasdall (@BrettRasdall) November 3, 2021

At least Kyrie Irving hasn't been letting people think he's vaccinated when he's not and absolutely ignoring COVID protocol, putting others in danger in the meantime like seriously Aaron Rodgers is awful — Elle M. (@ellle_em) November 4, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Stephen A. Smith Calls Kyrie’s Decision ‘Stupid’

One person who has been particularly critical of Kyrie and his decision to not get vaccinated has been Stephen A. Smith, the host of ESPN’s hit show “First Take.” Smith went as far as to call Kyrie’s decision to not get vaccinated “stupid.”

“This is some of the stupidest nonsense I’ve ever seen. Just flat-out stupid,” Smith said during a recent appearance on “First Take.”

“Let me get this straight. So, you don’t have a problem with taking the vaccine? Your position is that you’re going to sit up there and compromise the championship aspirations of an organization you signed on to represent – you coaxed Kevin Durant into signing on to represent, you played a role in coaxing James Harden into signing on to represent? You’re going to compromise all that because you want to give a voice to the voiceless? Really?”

"I've been covering the NBA now for almost 25 years. This is some of the stupidest nonsense I've ever seen. Just flat-out stupid."@stephenasmith reacts to the latest reports on Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/zmAGP2oM3x — First Take (@FirstTake) October 13, 2021

Jay Williams Calls Out Stephen A. Smith

ESPN analyst Jay Williams who regularly appears on “First Take” has been one of Irving’s few allies as it pertains to his decision to remain unvaccinated. Williams called out Smith for not having the same venom for Rodgers’ decision to not get vaccinated compared to his reaction to Kyrie’s decision.

“I just didn’t feel the same venom — I didn’t feel the same energy that was associated with Kyrie Irving, and a part of me wonders why,” Williams said during a November 4 appearance on “First Take.”

“How come you don’t hold Aaron Rodgers — who lied — to the same standard? I have this gripe with you, and I wrote down some things that you said here, three-and-a-half weeks ago you said ‘It amounts to betrayal’ for Kyrie, ‘flat out stupid,’ ‘bad teammate,’ ‘selfish’ … October 16 on CNN, ‘to hell with you’ — you say all these things about Kyrie Irving, and he was very upfront and honest about his situation. He wasn’t jeopardizing anyone else. He didn’t put anybody else on the Brooklyn Nets at risk.”

Jay Williams told Stephen A. Smith to keep that same energy… 😬 This was surgical… pic.twitter.com/WXl7jz2mki — Rob Hodge (@RobHodge_) November 4, 2021

Only time will tell if Kyrie will eventually return for the Nets this season and for that reason, the debates will be ongoing. As for the Nets, they have now won three games in a row and have a record of 5-3, sitting at 6th place in the Eastern Conference.

READ NEXT: Trade Proposal Ships Kyrie Irving West, Starter to the Bench: Report