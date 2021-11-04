Fans Irate at Double-Standard Between Kyrie Irving & NFL Star QB [LOOK]

The story that has ruled the NBA headlines this season has been the tug of war between the Brooklyn Nets and 7-time All-Star Kyrie Irving. As a part of the New York City health and safety protocols, both Nets and New York Knicks players have to be vaccinated for them to play indoor hoops. After refusing to be vaccinated at the start of the season, general manager Sean Marks and the Nets front office made the tough decision to sideline Irving completely until he receives the first dose of the shot.
Fans Upset at Different Reactions for Aaron Rodgers & Kyrie Irving
Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going through a similar situation this week in their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player tested positive for COVID-19 this week and as a result, will be unavailable for a marquee matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It has also been revealed that Rodgers has decided to remain unvaccinated against the virus.
Many fans have noted the differences in the reactions to Rodgers as opposed to Kyrie and were not shy in voicing their opinions over it:
Stephen A. Smith Calls Kyrie’s Decision ‘Stupid’
One person who has been particularly critical of Kyrie and his decision to not get vaccinated has been Stephen A. Smith, the host of ESPN’s hit show “First Take.” Smith went as far as to call Kyrie’s decision to not get vaccinated “stupid.”
“This is some of the stupidest nonsense I’ve ever seen. Just flat-out stupid,” Smith said during a recent appearance on “First Take.”
“Let me get this straight. So, you don’t have a problem with taking the vaccine? Your position is that you’re going to sit up there and compromise the championship aspirations of an organization you signed on to represent – you coaxed Kevin Durant into signing on to represent, you played a role in coaxing James Harden into signing on to represent? You’re going to compromise all that because you want to give a voice to the voiceless? Really?”
Jay Williams Calls Out Stephen A. Smith
ESPN analyst Jay Williams who regularly appears on “First Take” has been one of Irving’s few allies as it pertains to his decision to remain unvaccinated. Williams called out Smith for not having the same venom for Rodgers’ decision to not get vaccinated compared to his reaction to Kyrie’s decision.
“I just didn’t feel the same venom — I didn’t feel the same energy that was associated with Kyrie Irving, and a part of me wonders why,” Williams said during a November 4 appearance on “First Take.”
“How come you don’t hold Aaron Rodgers — who lied — to the same standard? I have this gripe with you, and I wrote down some things that you said here, three-and-a-half weeks ago you said ‘It amounts to betrayal’ for Kyrie, ‘flat out stupid,’ ‘bad teammate,’ ‘selfish’ … October 16 on CNN, ‘to hell with you’ — you say all these things about Kyrie Irving, and he was very upfront and honest about his situation. He wasn’t jeopardizing anyone else. He didn’t put anybody else on the Brooklyn Nets at risk.”
Only time will tell if Kyrie will eventually return for the Nets this season and for that reason, the debates will be ongoing. As for the Nets, they have now won three games in a row and have a record of 5-3, sitting at 6th place in the Eastern Conference.
