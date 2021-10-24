Warriors Forward Comes to the Defense of Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving

In celebration of their 75th regular season, the NBA decided to release a list of the 75 greatest players in league history. The list featured some of the association’s best and brightest talents, including legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain, as well as active players like Kevin Durant and James Harden.

However, the discussion among the basketball community is less about the names on the list and more to do with those who were left off. One key omission was Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. The NBA champion’s resume speaks for itself, earning seven All-Star selections and three All-NBA honors. Yet with all his accolades and even his impact on the game of basketball, it wasn’t enough to earn himself a spot on this season’s 75th Anniversary Team.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Andre Iguodala Says Kyrie Irving Is Top 20 All-Time

Kyrie has not been heard from since his suspension due to his vaccination status, but that has not stopped people from giving their two cents on the debate. Warriors forward Andre Igoudala took to Twitter in shock at the snubbing of the Nets’ star.

“So y’all saying Kyrie Irving ain’t top 75? I agree… he’s top 20 at least,” Iguodala said via his Twitter on October 21.

So y’all saying @KyrieIrving ain’t top 75? I agree… he top 20 at least… — andre (@andre) October 21, 2021

Even analyst Stephen A. Smith, who frequently disagrees with Irving in his decision-making off the court chimed in on the topic.

“I completely agree, Iggy. To not include Kyrie in the top-75 is blasphemous,” Smith said in response to Iguodala per his Twitter account.

I completely agree, Iggy. To not include Kyrie in the top-75 is blasphemous https://t.co/GVOLlZcVk4 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 21, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Klay Thompson Irate About NBA 75 Snub

Several players have already voiced their disappointment in not being named, including Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson. The 3-time NBA champion took to Instagram to unload his frustrations.

“Woke up this AM, still pissed about this stupid a** list. Ga damn I can’t wait to hoop again. Sick of the disrespect. Winning isn’t everything to some people like it is to me I guess,” Thompson said.

Klay coming back with a vengeance 😤 (via @KlayThompson IG) pic.twitter.com/3vFOXHQCec — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 22, 2021

Joel Embiid Addresses Ben Simmons Absence During Loss to Nets

The Nets squared off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. But before the game, Sixers big man Joel Embiid came out to center court and gave a message to the fans in the arena regarding the status of their All-Star forward Ben Simmons.

“A lot has happened the last few months, and I urge you guys to support us and our teammate Ben [Simmons] because he’s still our brother,” Embiid said.

Simmons made it clear during the offseason had that he had no interest in playing for the Sixers moving forward. However, days before the start of the season, he showed up to practice looking unbothered and lax. In response, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers sent him home and the front office decided to suspend him for the team’s season opener.

"He's still our brother." Joel Embiid's message to fans about Ben Simmons before the Nets-Sixers game (via @JClarkNBCS) pic.twitter.com/Miz3z3S6xX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 22, 2021

Nets & Sixers Situations Aren’t That Different

While different from Brooklyn’s situation with Irving, as he still battles with the league and New York City’s vaccination mandate, the fact remained that both the Nets and Sixers were missing key players in Friday’s game.

The two teams with the best record in the East last season, who both exited in the second round of the playoffs, are now having troubles with talent on their squads. What this could mean for the remainder of the regular season is still up in the air, but there are still plenty of games to be played before either organization should start scrambling for answers.

READ NEXT: Joel Embiid Takes Shot at Nets’ Star During Win Over Sixers [WATCH]