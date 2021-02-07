Kyrie Irving is Better Than Allen Iverson, Says Hall-of-Famer

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has been an exceptional player for the greater majority of his career, and so far, this season has been no exception. Even after some personal problems at the beginning of the season, he’s still performing at an extraordinary level, something that has come to be expected of him. Irving is currently the Nets second-leading scorer, with 27.5 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists on the star-studded squad. Irving has shown that he is still one of the greats in today’s league; According to his head coach, Steve Nash, he’s even better than one of the greatest guards in NBA history.

Steve Nash Thinks Kyrie Is More Skilled Than Allen Iverson

In an interview with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the former Phoenix Sun claimed that Kyrie was better than Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson.

“I think Allen was special in his own right,” Nash said to Scotto via HoopsHype. “I think Kyrie is more skilled. I think Allen was different. Allen was electrifying in a different way. He got to the line a lot. Allen was a crazy competitor. “The variety of shot-making coupled with the accuracy that Kyrie has is historic,” Nash continued. “Allen is Allen. He’s one of the all-time greats. Kyrie, if you look at what he’s able to do on the court is historic too in the skill level and the way he’s able to get his.”

Steve Nash was asked if Allen Iverson was a fair player comparison for Kyrie Irving. Nash said Kyrie is more skilled and that Iverson was electrifying, a crazy competitor, and one of the all-time greats. Full quote below. pic.twitter.com/YR0TkRNKwg — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) February 5, 2021

Iverson’s Career Is Often Overlooked

Even though Irving is only in his 10th NBA season, Allen Iverson’s career can’t be overlooked within this debate. Averaging 26.7 points and 6.2 assists over an illustrious 14-year career. Not to mention, the 11 all-star appearances, compared to Kyrie’s 6, 4 scoring titles, something Irving has none of, ‘97 rookie of the year, and just 4 years after that, NBA’s Most Valuable Player. Even with all that “The Answer” has accomplished, a lot of people believe Irving is still the better player. The debate among the two talents has been long-standing for many around the league. Kyrie’s new teammate Kevin Durant gave his opinion on who he felt was better back in 2017.

“Kyrie is better than AI to me,” Durant said on the Bill Simmons Podcast via NBC Sports. “I’m going from like skill for skill. His handle is better. We might have to cut that out—I don’t want no problems with AI. Y’all might have to cut that one. I don’t want that to get out. I’m just saying I feel like Kyrie got more skill.”

In response to the Nets star forward, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith went on First Take to put his two cents into the conversation. “As great as Kyrie Irving is, and he is great he is phenomenal, I have never seen a little dude in my life carry a franchise on his back the way that Allen Iverson could,” Smith said. “You can break it down and say the handle by Kyrie is nasty or whatever the case may be, but Allen Iverson carried a franchise. I have never seen Kyrie do that.”

