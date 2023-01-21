Kyrie Irving Sounds Off After Monster Night Snaps Nets’ Skid

For the second game in a row, Brooklyn Nets (28-17) star guard Kyrie Irving went off in the fourth quarter, a period that he calls “winning time”. It did not lead to a win against the Phoenix Suns despite a furious comeback.

Against the Utah Jazz, however, Irving’s late-game heroics led to a 117-106 win for the Nets, snapping their four-game losing streak in the wake of Kevin Durant’s injury.

Irving dropped a season-best 48 points with 21 of those points coming in “winning time”.

The points match Irving’s output against the Suns – albeit with a far more favorable result from Brooklyn’s perspective helping them maintain a slim one-game lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers for fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. The effort also lends a fair amount of credence to the bold claim Irving made during his postgame availability.

Kyrie Irving Expects Big Games

“I don’t think it’s an unrealistic expectation but go ahead,” Irving said when presented with the idea of him scoring nearly 50 points possibly carrying over. He was joking but the seven-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection is certainly capable.

Irving has 13 career games of 45 or more points, though this was the first of this season. His previous season high was 39 points scored in a 129-125 loss to the Dallas Mavericks back in October.

Still, he scored at least 50 points in six of those games putting him among some fairly lofty company.