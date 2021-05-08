Kyrie Irving’s Ex-Teammate Makes Bold Claim About Him

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving is a player who has often been vilified in the media for various reasons. One thing that has constantly been harped upon is the relationships that he has with his teammates. The 7-time All-Star has developed a reputation in some NBA circles as a locker room cancer.

Despite, what the narrative surrounding the the Nets’ star is, the reviews from Kyrie’s teammates have been positive for the most part. The latest ex-teammate to praise the All-Star point guard is former Nets guard Caris LeVert.

Caris LeVert Calls Kyrie Most Skilled Player Ever

LeVert spent two seasons as Kyrie’s teammate in Brooklyn before being moved to the Houston Rockets and then to the Indiana Pacers in the James Harden trade. The Pacers star recently appeared on the Long Shot Podcast and made a bold statement about the 7-time All-Star.

“I would say Kyrie is the most skilled player of all-time,” LeVert said.

Steve Nash Sounds off on Kyrie

Irving’s coach Steve Nash had something similar to say about his star point guard earlier this season and compared him to a legendary Hall of Famer in the process.

“I think Allen was special in his own right. I think Kyrie is more skilled. I think Allen was different. Allen was electrifying in a different way. He got to the line a lot. Allen was a crazy competitor,” Nash said of Kyrie in comparison to Allen Iverson via Michael A. Scotto of Hoops Hype.

“The variety of shot-making coupled with the accuracy that Kyrie has is historic. Allen is Allen. He’s one of the all-time greats. Kyrie, if you look at what he’s able to do on the court, is historic too in the skill level and way he’s able to get his.”

Trade From Nets May Have Saved LeVert’s Life

In an ideal world, LeVert would have been able to stay on the Nets as he had been with the franchise since he entered the league in 2016. However, things did not pan out that way for the former Michigan Wolverine as he was one of the biggest pieces that helped bring James Harden to Brooklyn.

The trade ended up being a blessing in disguise for LeVert. As part of the NBA’s trade procedures, all players are required to complete a physical with their new team’s medical staff. During his physical, it was revealed that LeVert had a small mass on his left kidney. Something that may not have been found if he was not traded.

“I was feeling 100% healthy,” he said to the New York Daily News. “So, in a way, this trade definitely showed and revealed what was going on in my body, so I’m definitely looking at it from that side, and humbled to know that this trade could have possibly saved me.”

As for the Nets, they have now lost four straight games which is their longest losing streak of the season. The team’s hopes of being the East’s top seed have likely been buried. What they have to focus on now is holding on to the number two spot as they now lead Milwaukee by just .5 games. They will look to get back on track when they take on the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.



