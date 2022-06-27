Kyrie Irving Makes Final Decision on Nets Future

JUST IN: After weeks of speculating about his future and a possible departure for the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving has opted into the final year of his deal with the franchise. The news was first reported, by Shams Charania of “The Athletic” on June 27.

“Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, [The Athletic] and [Stadium] has learned,” Charania said per his Twitter account on June 27. “Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant.”

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2022

Kyrie Irving Breaks Silence on Decision to Opt-in

Irving had until June 29 to opt into the final year of his Nets contract or forgo it and test the free-agent market. As the deadline approached ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski revealed that the Nets star submitted a wishlist of teams he preferred to be traded to if the Nets opted for sign and trade. That list included the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

With the deadline looming, all signs pointed to Irving testing the free-agent market. But in the 11th hour, he decided to return for his final year with the Nets. Irving broke his silence about his decision to return for his last year in a statement released by Charania.

“Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow,” Irving said via Charania. “I’ve made my decision to opt-in. See you in the fall. A11even.”

Irving Failed to Find Feasible Sign and Trade

Irving’s return to the franchise for a final season is good news, but not all good news. He received permission from the Nets to seek a sign and trade deal from the franchise. But after playing just 29 games last season because he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, most teams were skeptical about giving him a long-term contract, and ultimately, he could not find a deal to his liking, which led to him re-signing with Brooklyn.

“Without the ability to find a sign-and-trade deal, Kyrie Irving plans to exercise his $36M player option for next season and return to the Nets, sources confirm,” ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on June 27.

“Irving has until Wednesday at 5 PM to file the paperwork on his opt-in. The Nets can still move Irving as an expiring contract, but the opt-in means he’s no longer eligible to get the immediate long-term deal he wanted as part of a sign-and-trade.”

With Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons officially locked into their contracts for next season, Brooklyn can start focusing on some of their on-court issues at the start of free agency on June 30.

Brooklyn has a good base with their All-Star trio, and returning key players such as sharpshooters Joe Harris and Seth Curry will only make them tougher to beat in an Eastern Conference loaded with talent. Looking to redeem themselves from a tough playoff exit this past season, it will be interesting to see if the Nets can finally have a deep playoff run.

