Kyrie Irving Fires Back at Nets Owner Joe Tsai over ‘Anti-Semitic Label’

One simple Tweet could be what ends up defining the Brooklyn Nets season. For those who may be tardy to the party, On October 27, Kyrie Irving tweeted and posted on Instagram, the link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which is filled with anti-Semitic tropes, according to an article written by Rolling Stone. It caught the attention of Nets owner Joe Tsai who was quick to call out the Nets star for promoting hate speech.

“I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-Semitic disinformation,” Tsai tweeted. “I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity, or religion.”

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) October 29, 2022

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Kyrie Irving Fires Back at Nets Owner Joe Tsai

It is not typical for owners to call out their players. But the situation is even more heightened because of the fact that Irving is set to become a free agent this summer, and as one of the most prolific players in the NBA, Nets fans are holding out hope that he and the Nets can agree on a new deal this offseason.

As one of the most outspoken players in the NBA, the basketball community awaited Irving’s response to the Nets’ owner. And on October 29, he fired back at Tsai while shutting down all claims that he was promoting hate speech.

“I am an OMNIST, and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs,” Irving said via his Twitter account. “The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in every day. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”

I am an OMNIST and I meant no disrespect to anyone’s religious beliefs. The “Anti-Semitic” label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions. Hélà🤞🏾♾ — Hélà (@KyrieIrving) October 29, 2022

NBA Releases Statement in Wake of Kyrie’s Tweet

Tsai was not the only party to condemn Irving for his retweet of the link which supported the film. So too did the NBA. As Irving is closely associated with the organization, they made clear that his actions in no way reflected their values.

“Hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA’s values of equality, inclusion, and respect,” the NBA said in a statement on October 29.

“We believe we all have a role to play in ensuring such words or ideas, including antisemitic ones, are challenged and refuted and we will continue working with all members of the NBA community to ensure that everyone understands the impact of their words and actions.”

The NBA issued the following statement: pic.twitter.com/vuTVhEegeh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) October 29, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets also released a statement that denounced Irving’s actions.

“The Brooklyn Nets strongly condemn and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech,” the Nets said in a statement addressed to “The Athletic”.

“We believe that in these situations, our first action must be open, honest dialogue. We thank those, including the ADL, who have been supportive during this time.”

Amid all of the turmoil surrounding the Nets, the team is now 1-5 on the season. If they don’t turn things around soon, Irving’s future in Brooklyn could be grim.