Nets Star Kyrie Irving Sets Lofty Goal: ‘That’s What This Summer’s About’

This latest season didn’t go the way the Brooklyn Nets expected after they were bounced out of the playoffs by the hands of the Bostons Celtics via a sweep.

A lot of things went wrong for the Nets as Kyrie Irving only played in 29 games, James Harden was swapped for Ben Simmons in a midseason deal, and Kevin Durant had an inopportune injury that caused Brooklyn to slip to the play-in tournament.

With those distractions behind the Nets next season, they’ll be gearing up for a postseason run that would get them out of the first round. Irving spoke on his Twitch stream while watching highlights and went into detail about his plans for the next season.

Kyrie Sets His Goal

Kyrie Irving says he Focusing on His Body this Summer 💪🏾 #Netsworld pic.twitter.com/rrJU1m6MM9 — NetsKingdom 👑🗽 (@NetsKingdomAJ) June 3, 2022

Irving hasn’t exactly been known as a physically dominating player throughout his career, but that sounds like it’ll be changing next season.

He spoke about how players need to be stronger in the postseason, and he promises to bulk up for it.

“Towards the end of the season I didn’t finish,” he began. “I didn’t feel strong. That 16-win season, there’s a different type of body you have to have. That’s what this summer’s about.”

The Nets star has already won one of these 16-game seasons when he won a championship with LeBron James back in Cleveland, so he knows a little about what it takes to win one.

With Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and himself, the makings of a championship team are there in Brooklyn, but more is needed. It seems like it’s a foregone conclusion that this team will once again be in the postseason if those three players are healthy and eligible all season long, but the playoffs are a different animal.

The duo of Irving and Durant weren’t able to win a single game, so the Nets will definitely need some more depth. It’s possible for them to get some, but it will be tough.

Big Offseason Ahead

Brooklyn deferred the pick obtained in the Ben Simmons deal, so they’ll have one less draft choice to choose from this year.

The Nets are going to be looking for players who can contribute right away, and many players on the roster last season aren’t locks to return. Andre Drummond, Blake Griffin, LaMarcus Aldridge and even Bruce Brown are all possible names who could find new teams next season.

With so much money tied up into their stars, the Nets might have difficulties finding players willing to play for cheap. Championship teams have filled out their roster with players playing on minimum contracts, so it’s certainly not impossible but it could prove to be difficult.

Drummond played on a minimum contract last season, so getting impact players for cheap is something that can be done. The Nets will likely be looking a possible trades to acquire some new talent as well, so it’s going to be a very important offseason for the team.

If the Nets want to capitalize on the championship window for Irving and Durant, they’ll need to do it fast.

