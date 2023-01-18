Rival Exec Gets Honest About Nets Star Kyrie Irving’s Future

This is not how the Brooklyn Nets (27-16) hoped things would go. Surely they expected there to be some ups and downs and a few bumps in the road while Kevin Durant is sidelined with a sprained MCL.

They also likely could have foreseen some turbulence with Kyrie Irving set to be out against the San Antonio Spurs.

But coming away from that game losing 106-98 against a tanking team like San Antonio opens up more questions about the pieces around Durant and Irving which, naturally, brings back questions about the star’s future – we are not that far removed from both players seeking to be elsewhere.

And, with their futures so closely intertwined, how the Nets proceed is key.

Nets Must Tread Lightly

“The Cavaliers, the Celtics, the Nets, they were all taken in by Kyrie’s talent over the years but then got stuck by his personality and approach to his job,” warns a rival Eastern Conference exec to Heavy Sports NBA insider Sean Deveney. “He is not a very professional guy, you might have noticed that. And it’s happened everywhere he went.”

Irving is in the final year of his $136.5 million contract after an offseason standoff with the front office that surely will come up in any future negotiations.

The 30-year-old has admitted to being a distraction in the past.

But Irving – averaging 25.2 points on 60.3% true shooting since returning from an eight-game suspension – has also put an emphasis on putting that behind himself and the team as he tries to lead in Durant’s absences.

“He’s been holding it together this year and he has actually been really good this season—smart, efficient, such a tremendous scorer,” the executive acknowledged. “I hate to say it but they probably would re-sign him, unless they decide to trade Durant, too. If you are not keeping Kyrie, you should probably take another shot at trading Durant.”

Irving has averaged 19.5 points on 42.6% true shooting in the two games since Durant went down highlighting just how quickly things could escalate adding significance to the Nets’ decision on Irving when the time comes to address his contract in June.

The exec makes note of the risk while also noting the Nets’ have could be forced.

What Will Kyrie Irving’s Market Be?

“If Brooklyn goes to the Finals,” the exec ponders, “what are the Nets going to do? Can you let him walk then? Or can you say, ‘We were burned by the walkout, we were burned by the vaccine thing, we were burned by the anti-Semitism stuff, we’re done now.’”

To a man, the Nets have noted that so much of their drama stemmed from things other than basketball.

Contract situations are not basketball things but they can certainly adversely impact the player.

But Irving’s is an understandably unique situation given all that he can do when on the floor and his history off of it. He has had unceremonious exits from each of his previous two stops – as the executive noted – and was a major part of the turmoil that led to James Harden’s brief tenure in Brooklyn, though Harden also had a little bit of trader’s remorse by all accounts.

Still, this will all serve to suppress his would-be market to a select few teams – the Los Angeles Lakers alongside LeBron James come to mind – which could work in the Nets’ favor.

“I don’t think anyone is going to give him more than two years, or a team option on a third year,” the exec speculated. “I would give him three years only if there are partial guarantees that let you out of the deal after one year and after the second year.”

Nets Walking a Fine Line This Season

The caveat of playoff success looms large and is arguably not fair to Irving given how much has to go right for a team to make it that deep into the postseason.

It is also his likely reality at this point in his career.

As it stands, however, there is reason to believe the Nets would be better off at least trying to retain Irving’s services even if they only want to do it on their terms. Especially if he continues to do (or not do) everything else that could keep him off of the floor.