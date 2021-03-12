Kyrie Irving Honored In Big Way After Huge Night [WATCH]

The Brooklyn Nets kicked off the second half of their season with a huge win against a surging Boston Celtics team. The Nets beat the Celtics 121-109 on Thursday night.

Brooklyn is now a whopping 18-1 when they lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Kyrie Irving Receives MVP Chants From Barclays Center

The star of the night was Nets’ guard Kyrie Irving. The 2021 NBA All-Star starter finished with 40 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists. Irving also hit several clutch down the stretch including two huge fourth-quarter threes.

To show their appreciation for their star guard after his big night, the few Brooklyn Nets that were allowed in the building showered Kyrie with MVP chants.

🗣🗣 MVP chants for Kyrie pic.twitter.com/T98P5ni3hK — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) March 12, 2021

Nets Defense Has Steadily Improved

On the season Irving is putting up 27.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game. He and his running mate James Harden have the Nets just a half-game back of the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Nets’ defense got peskier down the stretch leading up to the All-Star break and Brooklyn picked up right where they left off when they took on the Boston Celtics.

Despite the Celtics getting their starting guard Marcus Smart back into the lineup, the Nets were still able to hold Boston to just 109 points. That is no easy task against the All-Star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown was held to just a 5-23 shooting night.

Landry Shamet Credits Huge Night To James Harden

Nets guard Landy Shamet Also had a huge night. The former Los Angeles Clipper could not miss from behind the arc as he buried six triples and finished with 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists. The first-year Net credited his big performance to James Harden’s playmaking ability.

“James [Harden] is one of the best passers I’ve ever played with, probably will play with,” Shamet said via Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

Landry Shamet: "James [Harden] is one of the best passers I've ever played with, probably will play with." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) March 12, 2021

“I have the easy part. I just have to shoot the ball.”

Brooklyn winning when they have a lead at the end of the third quarter is as close to a sure thing as you can get. They now boast a record of 18-1 when they have a lead heading into the fourth quarter. Shamet spoke on what makes the Nets so good at closing games.

“We have a multitude of guys who can take it home, and we trust in them,” Shamet said.

Landry Shamet said no opposing team's fourth-quarter run feels too much to sustain when you have the stars the Nets have: "We have a multitude of guys who can take it home, and we trust in them." — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) March 12, 2021

The Nets are proving that they are going to be a tough out in the playoffs whether they are a fully manned team or not. Harden and Irving have been tearing it up for Brooklyn as they are now 25-13 and sit at second place in the Eastern Conference.

Injuries may have been the story of the Nets season so far, but they have continued to impress. After acquiring six-time NBA All-Star Blake Griffin on Monday, the Nets still are being as cautious as possible with Durant’s hamstring injury that he suffered against the Golden State Warriors. Durant is set to be re-evaluated next week and there is still no timetable for his return.

