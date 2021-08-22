Lakers Champ ‘Happy’ Kyrie Irving, James Harden & Kevin Durant Teamed Up

The Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers are viewed as the respective favorites to represent the Western Conference and Eastern Conference in the 2022 NBA Finals. This is largely due in part to the fact that the two teams are loaded with talent.

For the Lakers, they spent much of the offseason beefing up a roster that already features the star-studded duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka landed key players such as Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook, and Malik Monk through trades and free agency. The Nets on the other hand will be bringing back their star-studded trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden all at 100% health. Both teams will be looking to avenge themselves from disappointing playoff exits this past season.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Metta Sanford-Artest ‘Happy’ Nets ‘Big 3’ Teamed Up

Metta Sandiford-Artest who is formerly known as Ron Artest helped win a championship for the Lakers in 2010. As a member of that championship squad that featured Pau Gasol and the late Kobe Bryant, Artest testifies that “super teams” such as the Nets are necessary if you want to win the title.

“I’m really happy they teamed up because if you don’t team up in the NBA good luck trying to win a title, good luck. I don’t care what nobody says super teams are necessary. You just see what happened with the Lakers,” Artest said of Irving, Harden, and Durant per Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson of Bally Sports.

“Their roles are going to be the same. And I think those guys are just elite and they love basketball you know what I mean. And you can just see the passion, I remember when I was I guess their age I guess when I was 32 I was still loving the game, playing the game, trying to win another title, everybody trying to win a title you know that’s it.”

Russell Westbrook’s Lakers presence with LeBron James, Anthony Davis is surely not “too much scoring” @MettaWorld37 tells @BallySports. The Lakers champ also believes Nets with James Harden, Kevin Durant was necessary bc you can’t win in NBA without super team! pic.twitter.com/Tfn2MgbNXh — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) August 20, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

James Harden Praises Kevin Durant’s Humility

In last year’s playoffs, the Nets went through a series of unfortunate events that ultimately contributed to their demise. In the opening minutes of Game 1 of their second-round series with the Milwaukee Bucks Harden reaggravated his injured hamstring which kept him out of the bulk of the series. Shortly after Kyrie sprained his ankle in Game 4, an injury that kept him out for the remainder of the series.

Injuries to two of the Nets ‘Big 3’ meant that Durant had to step up in a big way and he did just that. KD scored 49 points in Game 5 and 48 points in Game 7 putting the world on notice that he is one of the top players in the NBA. Despite a herculean effort from the 11-time All-Star, Harden insists that KD has remained humble.

“Well, he’s really good. But in all seriousness, he’s as humble as they come. He works his butt off, and he works to be the best version of himself night in and night out,” Harden said to Michael Shapiro of Sports Illustrated.

“And one thing about him is he just really, really loves the game of basketball. A lot of guys just play because they’re tall or whatever the case may be, but he loves it. He plays basketball whenever and wherever. You can’t teach that.”

Both the Nets and Lakers have loaded up their rosters and could clash for a shot at the NBA title this year. With both teams having something to prove, the competition should be fierce in 2021.

READ NEXT: Kyrie Irving Hints at Nets Future With Cryptic Instagram Post [LOOK]