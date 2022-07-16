Kevin Durant Changes Course on Reunion With Steph Curry, Warriors

As the Brooklyn Nets have navigated through the trade saga of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, one thing has remained consistent. That being, the disdain the two have with the Nets organization has nothing to do with their relationship on or off the court.

“I just have to let things play out and see what happens. Keep the regular contact with Ky and see what happens. Basketball is obviously the most important thing, but I try not to let that get in the way of somebody else’s personal decision. Like I said, whatever happens, the friendship will still be there,” Durant said on the June 24 episode of his podcast “The ETCs”.

However, NBA Analyst Chris Broussard’s latest tidbit goes against that notion. During an appearance on FS1’s “First Things First”, he said Durant is no longer appeased by Kyrie as his teammate, as he is eyeing a reunion with his former Warriors co-star Steph Curry.

“I said this on ‘The Herd’ shortly after KD’s trade request, somebody texted me, a good source, that Kevin Durant doesn’t want to play with Kyrie [Irving] and that he wants to go to Golden State,” Broussard said on the Thursday, July 14 episode of “First Things First.”

"Golden State can offer Brooklyn a very strong package — better than most teams — for Kevin Durant. … A source texted me after KD's trade request & said that KD doesn't want to play with Kyrie, & he wants to go to Golden State. It's not an impossibility." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/ApJ4z7RkMV — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 14, 2022

Broussard: Rumblings ‘Hard to Believe’

Could there be some validity to what Broussard is saying? It is not far-fetched. In Durant’s first three years as Curry’s teammate, the Warriors went to three straight finals and won two titles, with Durant being the Finals MVP on both occasions.

With Irving as his teammate, Durant has yet to see an Eastern Conference Finals with the Nets. And got swept for the first time in his career. Entering the latter side of his 30s, he could be looking to allow himself the opportunity to win. Nevertheless, Broussard says that the rumblings are ‘hard to believe’.

“I didn’t put too much bass in my voice because, like Nick [Wright] said, it’s hard to believe,” Broussard added. “I haven’t confirmed it with Kevin Durant or his agent. So, I am strongly leaning towards not believing that. But is it an impossibility? No.”

There are rumblings that KD wants to play in Golden State. Hard to believe, but there are rumblings… https://t.co/CBVKh7af5U — Chris Broussard (@Chris_Broussard) July 14, 2022

Durant in Awe of Curry’s Finals Performance

After a two-year hiatus from the postseason, the Warriors secured yet another title this season, with Curry winning the first Finals MVP award of his career.

Though Curry’s entire performance in the NBA Finals was remarkable, it was his outing in Game 4 that swung the series. Trying to avoid going down 3-1 to the Boston Celtics, Curry netted a 43-point, 10-rebound masterpiece on the road at TD Garden to tie the series at 2-2.

It was one of the best performances of his postseason career, and it caught the attention of Durant.

“The Game 4 was iconic to me. It’s like much more than just the win. That game right there was like, ‘All right, this is one of the greatest we’ve ever seen,” Durant said on the ETCs.

“In that environment, the shots he was making … the rebounds, though. It was the rebounds for me; playing with Steph, that’s how I know he’s super, super engaged when he’s on the boards heavy. Coming over somebody’s back grabbing an [offensive rebound], it’s just like, yo, he really wants this.”

Durant and Curry were amid an iconic run before he exited in 2019. They could be looking to settle some unfinished business.

