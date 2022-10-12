This is Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant’s ‘Last Season Together’ per NBA Insider

If you’ve watched the Brooklyn Nets play in this preseason at all it’s hard not to be a little bit amazed. Not because of their play, they currently have one win this preseason. But because they brought back Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons. They had a major victory this offseason in that they managed to avoid losing their superstars. Irving at one point this offseason, was rumored to be conisdering leaving the Nets for the meager $6 million mid-level exception with the Los Angeles Lakers, before opting into the final year of his contract in Brooklyn. Even after opting in, there were a number of rumors that involved the Nets taking on Russell Westbrook to get rid of him. Durant also was involved in trade rumors, and it was nearly impossible for the Nets to find a fair deal for their superstar, that is under contract for the next four seasons.

However, Durant ultimately rescinded his trade request with the Nets and so far this preseason, the two look committed to having a good year in Brooklyn. The two franchise players are saying everything you want to hear from your stars and especially stars you fear may want to leave the team. Both continue to reaffirm their desire to win in Brooklyn. Even though they are saying everything right, many still believe there will be a split this offseason.

Kyrie Irving to Leave to Los Angeles in Offseason, per Analyst

Kyrie Irving is playing in a contract year and is under pressure to perform but also not cause drama. This season he was available to any team that would want him, and only one did in part because of the drama he brings and how it manifested itself with his stance with the COVID-19 vaccine. The one team that was interested in Irving was the Los Angeles Lakers, and many believe that is where he will land this offseason, including ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith.

“This is it. Barring a trade before the trading deadline, this is [Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s] last season together. They’re not re-signing with Brooklyn. Kyrie’s not re-signing with Brooklyn. … He is trying to go to Los Angeles. That’s what he was trying to do over the summer. That’s what he’s trying to do now. He knows that he’s got to get through this season. Whether they win or lose, Kyrie is pretty much gone,” Smith exclaimed.

Play

This is KD & Kyrie's LAST YEAR on the Brooklyn Nets – Stephen A. Smith | NBA Countdown The NBA Countdown crew discuss Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving's future on the Brooklyn Nets. ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-10-13T00:12:18Z

One Executive Told Heavy Irving Could be Dealt This February

While Smith feels confident reporting that Irving will be leaving Brooklyn this summer, one NBA executive told Heavy’s Sean Deveney that an Irving deal could come as soon as the trade deadline. When asked if Durant could be moved this season, the executive shot that down but said Irving is a player who could be.

“Not at the deadline, no. Maybe Kyrie, because of his contract, he is going to be a free agent. So if the year is a disappointment early on, then yes, you would at least have to explore the trade market on Kyrie. You won’t get good value because of all the baggage Kyrie has and because it would probably be a short-term rental. We’ll see how it goes with the Lakers, but if they have a good year and feel like they’re just a Kyrie away from contending next year, they’ll be in a position to get him next summer. So that drags down his trade value,” the Eastern Conference Executive told Heavy’s, Sean Deveney.

With Irving being in a contract year, if the Nets get off to a slow start and it is evident there will be changes in the offseason, they could look to move him to make sure they get something back from him and don’t lose him for nothing to the Lakers in free agency.

All of this remains speculation, and nothing can be determined fully until the end of the season, but any future decisions will likely rely on how the team plays and performs early on this season.