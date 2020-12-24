Kyrie No Longer Interested in Playing ‘Hero Ball’

Aside from the three years, he was LeBron’s teammate in Cleveland, Kyrie Irving has had to be “the guy” on every team he’s been on. He was the number one draft pick in Cleveland, was responsible for nurturing the younger guys in Boston, and spent his first season in Brooklyn without Kevin Durant. Now, for the first time in his career Kyrie can truly focus solely on being a great teammate.

No More Hero Ball For Kyrie

“It’s been a long journey to get here,” Irving told reporters after the Nets 125-99 rout of the Warriors on opening night. “To be able to master this craft and to learn that it’s not just about ‘hero’ basketball. It’s about how great the team is.” Kyrie’s journey has indeed been long and uneasy. After uneasy splits from Cleveland and Boston, many began to ponder Kyrie’s demeanor as a teammate. Fortunately, Irving has matured and grown as a result of those situations. He is really for a fresh start in Brooklyn.

A Fresh Start For Kyrie

“It’s just the right time, the right situation, the right environment,” Kyrie said. “As a young player, you think that scoring a bunch of points, doing a bunch of things, getting a bunch of accolades are great. I was going after those things, and now, I don’t care for any of those individual accolades or goals. It doesn’t bother me.”

Kyrie is already an NBA Champion and a multi-time all-star. At just 28 years old he is barely scratching the surface. In a new role in Brooklyn, the sky is the limit.

