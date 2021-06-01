Police Release Mugshot of Fan Who Threw Bottle at Kyrie Irving [LOOK]

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had one of his best performances of the first round in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. After a subpar 6-17 shooting performance in Game 3, Kyrie went off for 39 points and 11 assists as the Nets cruised to a 141-126 victory and now hold a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Unfortunately for Irving and the Nets fanbase, his performance in Game 4 was overshadowed by the despicable actions of a Celtics fan at TD Garden.

Boston Police Release Cole Buckley’s Mugshot

The fan who has been identified by Boston Police as 21-year-old Cole Buckley, threw a water bottle at Irving as he was exiting the arena at TD Garden. Buckley was arrested on Sunday and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon for throwing a water bottle at Irving per ESPN’s Malika Andrews. On Sunday the Boston Police Department released Buckley’s official mug shot.

Mug shot. Cole Buckley has been released on bail and will be arraigned on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/Fd7bxx9EZW — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) June 1, 2021

Update: Cole Buckley, 21, was arrested and charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon for throwing a water bottle at Kyrie Irving, according to Boston PD. Buckley will be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court. https://t.co/9TU3E6tkyB — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 31, 2021

Kevin Durant Goes off on Unruly Fans

With NBA arenas nearing full capacity, the unruliness of certain fans has been on full display as of late. Several incidents between players and fans have occurred since the playoffs began last month. Nets star Kevin Durant says that even though the fans are still getting reacclimated to being at games it is no excuse for them to conduct themselves in such a vile manner.

“Fans gotta grow up at some point. I know that being in the house for a year and a half with the pandemic got a lot of people on edge, got a lot of people stressed out, but when you come to these games, you gotta realize that these men are human. We’re not animals, we’re not in the circus,” Durant said per NetsDaily.

“You coming to the game is not all about you as a fan. So have some respect for the game, have some respect for these human beings, and have some respect for yourself. Your mother wouldn’t be proud of you for throwing water bottles at basketball players, spitting on players, or tossing popcorn. Grow the F—k up and enjoy the game. It’s bigger than you.”

Kevin Durant has some words for the Celtics "fan" who threw a water bottle at Kyrie Irving: "Grow the f–k up and enjoy the game. It's bigger than you." pic.twitter.com/eKCc14Kdhn — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) May 31, 2021

James Harden Calls on NBA To Take Action

The situation that happened with Buckley inside of the TD Garden is just one out of a slew of incidents to occur between fans and players. Nets star James Harden is all for fans having the freedom to express themselves but at the same time feels that they need to show some self-control when attending the games.

“It’s really unacceptable,” Harden said of NBA fan’s recent behavior per NetsDaily. “These fans should come in and boo or cheer or do whatever they gotta do. Just throwing things and the disrespectful language, it’s ridiculous at this point. There’s something gotta be enforced with the NBA as far as fans — like, someone has to be made an example. I don’t think banning fans from the arena is enough because you see different arenas, fans continue to do it. So, something has to be put in place.”

James Harden on the water bottle incident: "It's really unacceptable… I don't think just banning fans from the arena is good enough… fans continue to do it so something has to be put in place." pic.twitter.com/k8UuX5vrHJ — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) May 31, 2021

The hope amongst many is that Buckley’s arrest will encourage fans to exhibit self-control at the games. Only time will determine that, but one thing is for sure, the NBA has to do something to get fan behavior under control.

