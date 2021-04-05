Is Kyrie Irving Making a Surprise Cameo in LeBron James’ Space Jam 2?

The second edition of the hit movie Space Jam is set to hit theaters on July 16. It will star Los Angeles Lakers forward, LeBron James. The original movie starred Hall of Famer Michael Jordan so you already know it will be heavily scrutinized and used as another talking point in the GOAT debate.

Jordan’s original Space Jam cast featured Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, Larry Johnson, and a host of other NBA stars.

Yesterday, the official trailer released and James Started rolling out the cast of the sequel to the star-studded film. It features Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Diana Taurasi, and Nneka Ogwumike who will play the members of the “Goon Squad” that James faces in the movie.

However, it is possible that James may be saving a surprise for fans as he failed to mention one Brooklyn Nets star who is on the cast list.

Tunes vs. Goons. Watch LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. In theaters and streaming on HBO Max* – July 16. #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/7KOEPJP06i — Space Jam: A New Legacy (@spacejammovie) April 3, 2021

.@Dame_Lillard @AntDavis23 @KlayThompson @DianaTaurasi @Nnemkadi30 THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU for taking time out of your busy schedules, trusting me and playing a huge part of Space Jam: A New Legacy!! Means a lot! 🙏🏾✊🏾💪🏾👑 @spacejammovie — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

Kyrie Irving Listed on Space Jam 2 Casting List

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kyrie Irving is slated to appear in this summer’s blockbuster film according to Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson.

This would not be Kyrie’s first time on the big screen. Irving starred in a film of his own Uncle Drew in the summer of 2018 which featured Shaquille O’Neal, Lisa Leslie, Tiffany Haddish, and a host of other stars.

The movie was amazing as it started as just an alter ego for Irving in a 2012 Pepsi commercial during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving will be in Space Jam 2 according to casting list. pic.twitter.com/Bibnv0LxFy — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) April 3, 2021

Kyrie & LeBron Have Odd Relationship

A cameo from Irving in the summer’s biggest film would be a surprise to many for two reasons. One, because Irving has made it a point of emphasis to stay out of the eye of the public this year, and two because of his complicated relationship with LeBron.

LeBron and Kyrie have a peculiar relationship, to say the least. Irving demanded a trade from the Cleveland Cavaliers in the summer of 2017 because he was reportedly tired of being in LeBron’s shadow.

Irving and James have since reconciled after Kyrie called LeBron to apologize after upon realizing being a leader was not easy as it seemed during his time with the Boston Celtics.

“Obviously, this was a big deal for me, because I had to call [LeBron] and tell him I apologized for being that young player that wanted everything at his fingertips, and I wanted everything at my threshold,” Irving told reporters in 2019 via ESPN.

“I wanted to be the guy that led us to a championship. I wanted to be the leader. I wanted to be all that, and the responsibility of being the best in the world and leading your team is something that is not meant for many people.”

The details of the film are still being rolled out in anticipation of the summer’s blockbuster hit. Seeing Kyrie and LeBron together on the big screen would be a treat for all.

