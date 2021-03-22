Kyrie Irving To Miss Extended Time From Nets for This Potential Reason

Brooklyn Nets’ point guard Kyrie Irving will miss his team’s upcoming three-game road trip for family reasons, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not accompany the team on their three-game road trip to tend to a family matter. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 22, 2021

This is not Irving’s first case of missing games due to personal matters, as he was away from the Nets for an extended period earlier in the season citing personal reasons.

Join Heavy on Nets!

ALL the latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Kyrie Irving Missed Time Earlier This Season

Irving came under fire after a video surfaced of him in a nightclub without a mask on celebrating his sister Asia’s birthday during his first personal leave of the season.

Well, this is unfortunate. Here’s another video of Kyrie Irving at a birthday party with his sister, Asia Irving. pic.twitter.com/zTPbf5ZIxU — Alec Sturm (@Alec_Sturm) January 12, 2021

The Nets’ All-Star was fined $50,000 by the NBA for violating the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols and forfeited two games worth of salary. Kyrie makes about $410,000 per game which brought his total fine to about $870,000 according to Forbes.

The Nets announced on Monday that Irving would not be joining the team on their three-game road trip.

Is it just a coincidence that on Tuesday, Kyrie will be celebrating his 29th birthday?

Jason Kidd & Kyrie Irving both share a birthday tomorrow. Kidd turns 48, Irving turns 29. March 23 is a special day in Nets land. pic.twitter.com/lMIsFDfsmN — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) March 22, 2021

Now without Kyrie and Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets will head West to face two conference powerhouses in the Portland Trailblazers and Utah Jazz followed by a brief stop in Detroit to take on the Pistons.

Blake Griffin Will Make an Early Return To Detroit

The Nets’ most recent acquisition who came from the Pistons, Blake Griffin, played his first game in a Brooklyn uniform on Sunday evening against the Washington Wizards. He only scored two points, but it came on possibly the most memorable moment of the night where he dunked for the first time since December of 2019.

BlAkE gRiFfIn DoEsNt DuNk AnYmOrE pic.twitter.com/dKjuwyoI7z — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 22, 2021

“It felt great”, said Griffin in a postgame interview via SNY. “I knew once it happened it was gonna be a thing.”

"I knew once it happened it was gonna be a thing" Blake Griffin discusses his first dunk as a Net 😂 pic.twitter.com/PgpoBIRxgL — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) March 22, 2021

Being that it is only his first game, there should be no cause for concern regarding the six-time All-Star’s performance. Head coach Steve Nash understands that Griffin brings more to the Nets than just his play on the court.

“Just his presence is important because he is an intelligent, mature, and experienced player”, Nash told reporters before Friday’s game via Yahoo Sports.

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Nets Are Still Fighting for Eastern Conference Supremacy

The Brooklyn Nets are second in the Eastern Conference, only behind the Philadelphia 76ers. The teams have played each other twice so far this season, splitting the matchups at a game apiece. Led by the duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, the 76ers have the second-best record in the Association, and Embiid is having an MVP caliber season.

Despite the fact, many insiders have Brooklyn with the best odds to win this year’s NBA Finals, while Philadelphia does not even crack the top five. Those chances are seeming even slimmer due to Embiid’s recent injury.

The teams meet for one final time on April 14. While the postseason is different from the regular season, it may be a glimpse at what is to come and who will make it out of the Eastern Conference.

READ NEXT: Ex-Nets Star Throws Shade at LaMelo Ball After Season-Ending Injury