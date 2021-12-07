Proposed Trade Ships Nets Kyrie Irving West for Timberwolves Star

The first quarter of the NBA season is already done and there have already been several noteworthy storylines. But one story that has ruled the headlines is the absence of Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving. For those who may not know, Irving has been sidelined by the Nets until he receives the coronavirus vaccine in compliance with New York City health and safety protocols. There was optimism that Irving could eventually return this season and contribute to the Nets making a run at this year’s title. But with just about two months to go until the All-Star break, the chances of Kyrie returning for the Nets this season looks grimmer and grimmer with each game that passes.

Trade Proposal Has Nets Swap Kyrie for D’Angelo Russell

Despite the absence of Kyrie, the Nets have fared pretty well this season. They currently sit at 16-7 and are first place in the Eastern Conference. But the Nets’ aspirations for this year expand way beyond the regular season. They are looking to make a deep playoff run and hopefully secure the franchise’s first NBA title. And with the chances of Irving returning being slim, making a move to bring in any kind of help makes sense.

Grant Hughes of “Bleacher Report believes the Nets should trade Kyrie to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for their star point guard D’Angelo Russell.

“I know this trade is as galaxy-brained as Kyrie Irving’s YouTube search history. It sends D’Angelo Russell back to the Nets less than three years after he left as part of the sign-and-trade that landed them Kevin Durant, reuniting him with a team that needs another ball-dominant scorer like it needs an extra hole in the head,” Hughes writes per Bleacher Report.

“But don’t you think Brooklyn might prefer a point guard who, you know, is actually going to play? When you frame Irving-for-Russell as a nothing-for-something exchange, it at least brushes up against plausibility on the Nets’ side.”

Timberwolves Create New ‘Big 3’ With Irving Trade

On the other side of the spectrum, this trade is absolutely a no-brainer for the Timberwolves. Irving is a significant upgrade from Russell. With Minnesota sitting at 9th place in the Western Conference, acquiring a star of Irving’s caliber to pair with Anthony Edwards and fellow New Jersey native Karl Anthony-Towns is a move that could take them to the next level.

“Forget Brooklyn for a second. This is about giving the Timberwolves a Big Three, and Irving, assuming he’d report and suit up in Minnesota, would be a colossal upgrade over Russell.” Hughes continued. “Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and Irving would make up perhaps the most offensively talented trio in the NBA.”

Timberwolves Taking a Risk in Potential Kyrie Trade

However, even with this trade being a no-brainer for them there are still some risks involved on the side of the Timberwolves.

“The Wolves would have to be concerned about Irving’s player option for the 2022-23 season, which creates the possibility that they’d only be renting him for a few months,” Hughes explains.

“ But Russell’s contract expires after next year, and he’s simply not a cornerstone on the level of KAT and Edwards. In a worst-case scenario, Minnesota swings this deal, loses Irving, and opens up a $30 million salary slot a year earlier than if it had waited for Russell to come off the books.”

The Nets have played unbelievable in the absence of Kyrie and have earned themselves the top spot in the Eastern Conference. At this point acquiring any player who would be immediately available would be an upgrade, but trading away a player of Irving’s caliber is always a risk.

