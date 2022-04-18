Nets Kyrie Irving Takes NSFW Shot at Celtics Fans Following Game 1 Loss

Kyrie Irving’s return to the TD Garden for Game 1 of the Brooklyn Nets‘ first-round matchup with the Boston Celtics went exactly how most expected. Irving was drowned with boos every time his name was announced or touched the ball. But he did not seem to be phased by the noise of the Boston faithful, as Irving hit several clutch baskets en route to a 39-point masterclass. But in the end, his performance was not enough as a game-winning layup by Celtics’ star Jayson Tatum, handed the Nets a loss that put them behind 0-1 in the series.

Nets Kyrie Irving Takes NSFW Shot at Celtics Fans

During Game 1, Irving got into several altercations with Celtics fans, which could earn him a hefty fine from the NBA. But the Nets star says he is just reciprocating the energy that heckling fans give to him.

“Look, where I’m from, I’m used to all these antics and people being close nearby. It’s nothing new when I come into this building what it’s going to be like — but it’s the same energy they have for me, I’m going to have the same energy for them,” Irving said to reporters following the Nets Game 1 loss per ESPN.

“And it’s not every fan, I don’t want to attack every fan, every Boston fan. When people start yelling ‘p****’ or ‘b****’ and ‘f*** you’ and all this stuff, there’s only but so much you take as a competitor. We’re the ones expected to be docile and be humble, take a humble approach, f*** that, it’s the playoffs. This is what it is.”

"It's the same energy, and I'm gonna have the same energy for them… if somebody's gonna call me out on my name, I'm gonna look at them straight in the eye and see if they're really about it. Most of the time, they're not." – Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/2hnOwCZ6d7 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 17, 2022

Kyrie Irving ‘Knows What to Expect’ in TD Garden

Kyrie’s relationship with Celtics fans has been rocky since his departure from Boston to join the Nets in Brooklyn during 2019 free agency. In case you forgot, a Celtics fan was arrested after Game 4 in TD Garden during the 2021 playoffs for throwing a water bottle at Irving’s head as he was exiting the arena. So, to Irving, the actions of Celtics fans on Sunday were not surprising at all.

“I know what to expect in here. And it’s the same energy I’m giving back to them. It is what it is. I’m not really focused on it, it’s fun, you know what I’m saying? Where I’m from I’ve dealt with so much, so coming in here you relish it as a competitor. … This isn’t my first time at TD Garden so what you guys saw, what you guys think is entertainment, or the fans think is entertainment, all is fair in competition. So, if somebody’s going to call me out on my name, I’m gonna look at them straight in the eye and see if they really ’bout it. Most of the time they’re not,” Irving continued.

“This is the first time you actually caught it because this is a big-time game. I respond in different ways. I’m not trying to focus on that. If you want to ask me questions about the fans, go ask them. Go on the street and ask them questions.”

Kyrie Irving on the energy from Celtics fans: "Embrace it. It's the dark side. Embrace it." pic.twitter.com/XKIwCyqSj1 — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 17, 2022

The Nets and Celtics playoff rematch is already proving to be a spicy series. The Nets will look to redeem themselves in Game 2 on April 20.

