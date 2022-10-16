Kyrie Irving Reveals His Regrets About Last Season in Interview

Kyrie Irving was in the news all season last year with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving made the decision to not be vaccinated despite the strict vaccine mandates in New York City. The decision kept Irving out of over fifty games last season. Irving remained hard in his stance to not be vaccinated to be “a voice for the voiceless” and for other people who were losing jobs over their decision to not be vaccinated. He faced a lot of criticism for his decision, especially as the Nets limped into the playoffs last season.

Ultimately, the decision played a role in the franchise being ‘unwilling‘ to sign the point guard to a long-term extension in Brooklyn. After a public contract negotiation that saw Irving flirting with the Los Angeles Lakers, even if it meant signing for a $6 million mid-level exception and Irving getting permission to find a team for a trade partner with Brooklyn. However, the effort brought back no trade in return, and the superstar is back in Brooklyn for the final year on his contract.

Kyrie Irving on Regrets From Last Season

Recently, Irving spoke about if he has any regrets about his last season in Brooklyn in an interview with ESPN’s Nick Friedell. Of if he has regrets, he says,

“I’d be lying to you as a human being [if I said I didn’t]. I think we all think about times we could have made better decisions and times we wish we could have done things differently, and I feel the same way at times throughout my life. … I legitimately just want to play the long game and not put too much pressure on myself or the people that I’m around.

This is something that I get to do every day. We say it as a cliché sometimes, but nah, we just let the play handle [itself] — enjoy the season, and then after that, we’ll go back and look at some of this reflection time and talk about these things in deeper detail, but as of right now that can’t be my focus,” Irving told Friedell.

Irving is in the final year of his contract with the Nets, and after seeking trade partners this summer and only having the Lakers interested in making a move for him, he has some things to prove this season in Brooklyn to get the offers he hopes for this offseason. The Nets hope all can move forward with no regrets in this season after successfully bringing back Irving and Kevin Durant, at least for the Season.

Sean Marks on Kyrie Irving Next Season

Nets general manager Sean Marks added his take on where Kyrie Irving stands for the Nets this season and what he expects from the All-Star point guard.

“He’s committed, and he understands that as he goes into free agency, in order to get what he wants, he’s going to have to show commitment out here,” Marks told reporters via WFAN.

“We’re going to be happy to support him in any possible way throughout the season to make sure he’s healthy and committed and ready to go.”