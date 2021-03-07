Kyrie Irving Seemingly Responds To Adam Silver’s Refusal Of Kobe Logo

Over the past several weeks, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving has been adamant about the NBA changing its logo silhouette to reflect the likeness of the late Kobe Bryant.

“Gotta happen, IDC what anyone says, black kings built the league,” Irving said in a recent post on his Instagram account.

Did Kyrie Just Call Out Adam Silver?

On Saturday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced that there are no ongoing discussions about a change to the NBA logo per Bleacher Report.

Kyrie Irving seemed to respond to Silver’s announcement in a recent tweet.

“Look at who stands in the way of peace and UNITY. Don’t @ me go find out,” Irving tweeted.

Look at who stands in the way of True Peace and UNITY. Don’t @ me, go find out. — K.A.I A11Even (@KyrieIrving) March 6, 2021

Commission Silver did add to his statement that although no discussions are being held to change the logo presently, things do change over time via Brian Lewis of the New York Post.

Kyrie Details Why He Wants Logo Change

Irving was recently asked by reporters why he felt Kobe was the person who needed to be the new NBA logo and Irving detailed his reasoning.

“He was the standard for our generation, and he will continue on, and I want that to be something in history that is changed forever, that our generation was part of that change,” Irving said via SNY.

“And, you know, if that means that I have to lead that forward and get the conversation going, then great. But I think he deserves it. I think his family deserves it. I think we deserve it as seeing greatness personified as Mamba. And anyone that’s coming into the league should know that that’s the example that was set.”

Kyrie Irving further echoes his call for Kobe Bryant to be the new logo of the NBA: "Kobe Bryant. Logo. Yes. Needs to happen. I don't care what anyone says. Black kings built the league. That's exactly what I meant, it's exactly where I stand" pic.twitter.com/s21zowRjdg — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 26, 2021

The idea of Kobe being changed to the NBA logo was met with mixed reviews from the NBA community. Irving understands that, but the seven-time All-Star is ready for all the smoke if it means standing firm on what he believes in.

“I know that it probably was met with some people that love it, love the idea, and some people that don’t like it,” Irving continued.

“But my thing is paying homage to the example that has been set by that man.”

Kyrie’s Instagram post sparked a conversation that has been on the minds of many since the five-time champion’s tragic death in January of last year.

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers is in the number of people who do not agree with the NBA changing its logo to be Kobe.

“Listen, if you want a logo, Michael to me, would be it. But I do not know if you change for change. You usually change things because of history, and you find something out that doesn’t fit. Jerry has been a deserving logo, and I have no problem with him continuing to be the logo,” River said via Yard Barker

“I mean, what are we going to do, change the logo every 10 years or 20 years? So, I like our logo, and I think we should probably stick with it. I am probably in the minority in that thought.”

The conversation about changing the NBA logo does not seem to be one that will end any time soon.

