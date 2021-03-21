Kyrie Irving Salutes Kevin Durant With Latest Signature Sneaker

Even though they were on opposite sides during one of the most bitter basketball rivalries between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant remained the best of friends. It was one of the determining factors in what landed the two NBA champions in Brooklyn.

On Sunday, Durant will miss his 15th consecutive game when the Nets take on the Washington Wizards. Despite the extended absence of his All-Star teammate, Irving is still going out of his way to show his support for Durant. His most recent gesture toward KD is with his latest signature shoe.

Kyrie Irving Salutes KD With Latest Sneaker

KD and Kyrie are both Nike signature athletes. In the latest colorway of the seventh installment of his signature shoe, Kyrie pays homage to one of KD’s most popular signature shoes the KD 4 “weatherman.”

The Kyrie 7 “weatherman” features a green colorway with a multicolored trim and also features Kyrie’s signature third eye logo on the back of the shoe. Nike has yet to announce a release date for the sneaker, but expect it to release sometime around the start of the playoffs.

Kyrie’s Sneaker Creativity Is Unmatched

Maybe the only thing that can compete with Irving’s creativity on the court is his creativity with his signature sneakers. Kyrie has one of the most unique Nike signature lines ever and it has been that way for a long time.

For the fourth installment of his signature shoe, Irving curated a ‘cereal pack’ which paid homage to all of his favorite cereals. Colorways included Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Kix. Also, instead of the sneakers coming in the traditional Nike sneaker box, they came in a cereal box. It is one of Irving’s most popular signature lines to date.

As we saw this weekend when Irving slammed the NCAA for the major disparities between the men’s and women’s training facilities during the NCAA tournament, Kyrie is a major supporter of women’s basketball. In another one of his most popular sneaker lines, Irving pays homage to a WNBA legend.

The Nike Kyrie 5 ‘Keep Sue Fresh’ pays homage to Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird. Bird, a four-time WNBA champion is one of Kyrie’s favorite players.

The admiration between Bird and Irving is mutual as she gave major props to the All-Star point guard after he decided to donate $1.5 million toward the salaries of WNBA players who decided to not participate in the league’s bubble.

“Yeah, I think Kyrie [Irving] is the kind of guy he sees outside himself a lot of the time, extremely unselfish, and this is just another example of that. Obviously, everyone sees the big number, you know, $1.5 million, and they can get caught up in that,” Bird said via LandonBuford.com.

Kyrie is one of the dopest sneaker minds in the game right now. It will be interesting to see what else he and Nike have in store as the Nets gear up for the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

