Kyrie Irving Turns Heads With Message Following Nets Suspension

On October 27, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving tweeted the link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which features anti-Semitic tropes. Irving had several opportunities to issue a direct apology for his decision to tweet the link but chose not to do so. His refusal to apologize during the Nets’ media availability on November 4 was the last straw, as Brooklyn handed him a suspension of at least five games as a result.

“We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games,” the Nets said in a statement on November 4.

“Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate. We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.”

Statement from the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/699px8XYpx — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 4, 2022

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Fans React to Kyrie’s Apology

Kyrie has always stood up for what he believes in, as displayed in his decision to remain unvaccinated last season. Many people expected the Nets star to stand firm in his decision despite the front office’s demand for him to issue an apology. But that is not what happened. To the surprise of many, Irving apologized to the Jewish community shortly after he got suspended.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary,” Irving wrote on Instagram.

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti- Semitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intention to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate.

I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I Am.”

Irving’s apology garnered a mixed bag of responses on social media.

as a fellow jewish person i’m screaming and throwing up — Zach (@zkboomstick11) November 4, 2022

Don’t get it twisted guys Kyrie Irving believes that movie. Go look at his apology he doesn’t denounced the book. He just apologized because his whole life was about to end and so was his relevance. — Jr_Vazquez (@B_Money_Dadddy) November 4, 2022

Kyrie Irving apologized for the first time overnight, shortly after the Nets announced that he was suspended without pay and wouldn't be reinstated until he addresses his conduct.

If you don't apologize until failing to apologize is costing you money, your apology feels insincere — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 4, 2022

Kyrie started his apology with “ after some research “. wish some of y’all people that be emotionally attached to celebrities did research as well. Would save u some time and realIzing brothers mean well but they are freshman’s in the school of activism tryna figure it all out — The Fire FActory i.g- The_fire_factory33 (@LuckyFire33) November 4, 2022

This man @KyrieIrving didn’t even make a comment about the documentary. He just posted it. Talk about communism… This is how it starts… The powers that be decide there are certain things you can’t even watch. Or at least you can’t say that you watched, publicly. #Godspeed — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) November 4, 2022

Kyrie Irving finally issues an apology. Hopefully, he’ll follow through on what he said: “I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this.” pic.twitter.com/sRGdWIFmpQ — alder almo (@alderalmo) November 4, 2022

Kyrie ‘Radioactive’ in Potential Trades

The key phrase in the Nets statement regarding Irving’s suspension was ‘no less than five games’, which leaves the door open for an even lengthier suspension. With Kyrie already set to become a free agent this summer, a breakup between him and the Nets seems inevitable. It appears to be a matter of when rather than if.

It would behoove the Nets to rip the bandage now and trade him during the season. But ESPN NBA insider Zach Lowe says that Irving is “radioactive” in a potential trade, meaning no teams want him at this time.

“I talked to a lot of people around the league over the weekend, and the sense I get right now is he’s radioactive,” Lowe said. “Even if you drop the price to nothing, the baggage is just too much.”

It will be interesting to see how this situation between Irving and the Nets plays out.