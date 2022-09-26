Kyrie Irving Sends NSFW Message About ‘Uncertainty’ with the Nets Front Office

After a summer of drama that circulated primarily on Twitter for the Brooklyn Nets, fans are now getting to hear from the players at the team’s September 26 media day. This is being written as the Media Day goes on, but so far, we have heard from Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. So much of the never-ending news cycle in Brooklyn was based around tweets and rumors, without hearing from any of the individuals and Media Day was a day to hear about everything from reactions to the summer, explanations on trade demands, and whether or not Simmons plans on shooting a three pointer in the upcoming regular season.

Irving, who was a catalyst of a lot of reactions in Brooklyn during the season with his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine, carried drama into the offseason with his contract negotiations with the Nets. The team was unable to sign Irving to a long-term max extension citing concerns of reliability. That led to a contract negotiation that had the point guard threatening to leave for a $6 million mid-level contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. Irving also got permission to sort of broker his own deal and try to find a sign-and-trade partner for him in a new city before ultimately opting into the final year of his contract in Brooklyn. What went on with Irving is believed to be a point that pushed Durant into making his trade request which the looming trade cloud hovered over the Nets entire offseason until he rescinded the demand on August 23.

Kyrie Irving Sounds Off on Offseason

Kyrie Irving sat down with the media for eighteen minutes to answer questions about Kevin Durant, this offseason, the upcoming season, the decision to be unvaccinated, and more. One of the comments that stood out was when he spoke about the uncertainty players feel with the front office and the ‘clusterf*ck’ that led to this offseason, as well as Durant’s trade request.

“It was on Kev from the beginning, and I honored his request, and I understood it. There was a level of uncertainty in this building. Not just for last year but the last few years, and that accountability that he asked for should be available and accessible at all times, and we should have that kind of environment so I echoed his same sentiments, and I felt the same way.”

Play

Kyrie Irving on KD's Trade Request, Full Interview | 2022 NBA Media Day 📌 Follow our Instagram: instagram.com/houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our TikTok: tiktok.com/@houseofhighlights 📌 Follow our Facebook: facebook.com/houseofhighlight #HouseofHighlights #NBA 2022-09-26T16:02:06Z

Kyrie Irving Calls Offseason a ‘Clusterf*ck’

Irving noted that Kevin Durant’s trade request was a bit awkward, especially as he had just opted-in to return to Brooklyn for the final year of his contract.

“The awkwardness I say, I speak for when he asked for it it’s just one of those shocking things that you have as a best friend and you’re watching your best friend go through now the other side of the media storm that comes with this trade request and being in the middle of you know it’s kind of like a clusterf*ck, like all of this. All the stories. We’ve come all the narratives surrounding this team that it it’s hard to answer every single question you have about us and what our intent is.”

Irving further commented, assuring that returning to the Nets was the best situation for Irving and Durant.

“I’ll do my best to say that I honored what Kev had going on, and I was wishing him the best, and this was the best opportunity for him, and it was the best opportunity me, and we feel good. It’s not just about us, but it’s about how great we are as teammates and our team. Just a great team, and that’s all I’m going to keep saying.”

Irving and Durant are both set to return to Brooklyn with a solid team and hope to contend for the East. Irving is in a contract year and his status for next season remains a mystery, however, because of that some are already naming Irving a major contender for the MVP award as he returns with something to prove. Irving himself said he is going for another award this season, but on the defensive end.