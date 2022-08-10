Nets Star Kyrie Irving Clears the Air Amid Steve Nash Firing Rumors

The Brooklyn Nets have a lot on their plate this offseason between what to do with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant’s trade request, and how to build a roster that can still be competitive next season.

This all reached a boiling point after Durant met with team owner Joe Tsai and reiterated his desire to be traded. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Durant has lost faith in the direction the team is going.

“In a face-to-face meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai over the weekend, All-NBA star Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that he needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources with direct knowledge of the meeting tell ‘The Athletic,’” Charania wrote. “Durant stated he does not have faith in the team’s direction, sources said.”

The New York Post reported that Durant wasn’t alone in wanting Nash and Marks gone, but that Irving shared a similar sentiment.

“Kyrie Irving hates these guys,” the source said to the New York Post. “He feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad. KD came to the same conclusion.”

A day later, Irving’s agent and stepmother Shetallia Riley Irving told the New York Post that the previous statement isn’t true.

Irving’s Agent Shoots Down Report

Before the report to spread too far, the point guard’s agent gave a statement to The Post that says he doesn’t hate Nash or Marks.

“I am not sure where this narrative is coming from but Kyrie does not hate Steve nor Sean,” his agent said. “That’s not a part of his being nor how he represents himself in the world. He’s about peace, love and acceptance.”

Back in 2020 when Nash was hired, Irving said he was excited to get to work with him.

“Steve is great, and I have a relationship with him that’s going to build over time, bro,” he said. “Steve don’t know me from anything he heard or he’s heard someone else. We’ve worked out one time in 2014, but it’s grown as just a respectful relationship from afar. I saw him at the Hall of Fame two years ago, gave him a big hug and now he’s the head coach. And I think it’s also going to change the way we see coaches.”

Obviously, a lot has changed between then and now, and the Nets haven’t had much to show in terms of success for it.

Durant Praised Nash Too

Kevin Durant gives his vote of confidence in having Steve Nash remain as the Nets' head coach: "Steve has been dealt a crazy hand the last 2 years" pic.twitter.com/OM07pHojxo — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) April 26, 2022

After the season ended for the Nets, Durant defended coach Nash and said he’s been dealt a crazy hand over his tenure so far.

“Come on, man. Yeah,” Durant said when asked if Nash was still the right coach for the Nets. “Steve has been dealt a crazy hand the last two years, he’s been having to deal with so much stuff as a head coach for the first time, COVID, trades. I’m proud of his passion for us.”

Things changed quick for Durant and now he wants both Nash and general manager Sean Marks gone.

READ NEXT: Insider Dispels Kevin Durant Rumors Following Trade Request News