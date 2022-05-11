Nets Star Kyrie Irving Claps Back at Trolls During GTA V Twitch Stream

It’s no secret that a lot of athletes like to play video games in their spare time, and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is no different in that regard.

After being eliminated in the playoffs, the Nets point guard has plenty of free time, and judging by his recent Twitch streams, it looks like he’s been spending a good chunk of it playing video games.

On May 10 Irving was streaming GTA Online, the online mode of Grand Theft Auto V, and he spent a lot of time talking with his viewers.

Lots of the time was spent clapping back at the various trolls who found their way to his stream. Irving is not a large streamer by any means, he’s sitting at just over 62,000 followers at the time of this writing, so it’s no surprise that he was able to read and reply to several comments.

In a clip that went viral, he bashed all of the fans who were making fun of him being out of the playoffs.

Irving Strikes Back

Kyrie Irving on twitch talking about his trolls pic.twitter.com/HQB4D3AZDp — ⓝⓔⓦⓜⓐⓝ 🍉 (@GothamGrant) May 10, 2022

A common thing people like to do when a team is eliminated is constantly mention a Cancun trip. The NBA on TNT crew made a video commemorating the Nets’ exit after the first round, and many would’ve thought the jokes would end there.

Unfortunately for Irving, he spent a good chunk of his stream clapping back at trolls who kept mentioning Cancun.

“‘Oooh Kyrie, what are you doing at home?’ That’s how y’all sound to me,” he started. “‘What are you doing at home? Are you going to Cancun? Where are you? Are you at home? Oh Kyrie, you suck.’ What are you doing? Oh my God. Go back to Cleveland. Oh my God, Boston hates you. Oh my God.’ That’s how y’all sound to me. Cockroaches.”

Irving has never been known as somebody to hide his feelings, and he got into it with Bostons fans frequently during the playoffs, and was fined heavily for it.

When it’s just him and Twitch chat, he really didn’t hold back and let them know how he really felt. The stream wasn’t all bad as he also brought up a Kobe Bryant memory to his chat.

What’s Next For the Nets?

After being swept, it’s tough to pinpoint exactly where it all went wrong for the Nets, but it did become clear that Irving and Kevin Durant aren’t enough by themselves to win a championship.

Ben Simmons will presumably be healthy and ready to go to start the next season, so a Big 3 with him, Irving and Durant could be formed. They’ll still need additional help, and with the pending departure of Andre Drummond, Brooklyn will need to get another big man.

The Celtics were able to push the Nets around with ease, and things got so bad that they put Blake Griffin back into the rotation in an act of desperation. It didn’t do much, but Griffin did have some good moments to end his Nets career if that ended up being his swan song.

READ NEXT: Nets Host Workout for History-Making Indiana Hoosier