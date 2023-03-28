Ex Lakers Star Pits Nets Mikal Bridges Against Ben Simmons

Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons has not played since before the All-Star break and now has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Since being traded to Brooklyn in exchange for James Harden in February 2022, he has appeared in just 42 games. Simmons’ lack of availability since his arrival has left many people feeling uneasy, especially as a max contract player.

The latest plaintiff is former Los Angeles Lakers star and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. The “Inside the NBA” host took to social media and posted a graphic that showed newly acquired Nets starter Mikal Bridges has already scored more points with the Nets than Simmons has, despite joining the team less than two months ago.

However, since coming over from the Phoenix Suns in the Kevin Durant trade, Bridges is averaging 26.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, showing that he has the potential to be Brooklyn’s next star.

Mikal Bridges Sounds off on Disappointing Loss

Bridges has had some of the best performances of his young career since being traded to the Nets. He scored a career-high 45 points in a win over the Miami Heat in February and nearly eclipsed that in their last outing against the Orlando Magic when he scored 44 points. However, Bridges’ outburst against Orlando came in a losing effort in a game the Nets needed badly, as they are fighting to stay in the playoff picture.

The loss was especially surprising after the Nets trounced a much more talented Miami Heat team by 30 points the previous night. While Bridges credits the Magic for securing the win, he still believes playing a back-to-back affected the game’s outcome.

“I mean yeah, there’s a lot of excuses in the world, but that’s definitely one. Just the traveling and not having 24 hours before and having a tough game in Miami,” Bridges said after the loss. “Give credit to Orlando, too, they’ve been playing well. I know they’ve been not winning all their games, but they’ve been playing well. … They just played harder than us.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn also chimed in on the crushing defeat.

“We didn’t make shots if you want to boil it down to one particular thing. Besides Mikal, we were 2-for-26 from 3. So, we were searching, trying to find ways to score the basketball,” coach Vaughn said.“I’m not an excuse guy, guys gave what they had across the board. Tough back-to-back, a lot of learning lessons.”

Nets Urged to Cut Ties With Ben Simmons

The Nets had a plan when they made the deal for Simmons last February. But that plan was contingent on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving being in Brooklyn for the long haul.

With Irving and Durant now in different uniforms, the entire trajectory of the Nets’ future has been changed, and likely, Simmons’ skillset is not fit for this current roster. Brett Siegel of Sports Illustrated believes that it’s time for both parties to move on.

“At this point, with the Nets going in a different direction as a franchise with the departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it only makes sense that they find a way to get out of Ben Simmons’ contract. Not only is he taking up money and space on this roster from others who can contribute at a higher level, but mentally, Simmons is in no capacity to play on one of the league’s biggest stages in New York City,” Siegel writes.

“Not only is Ben Simmons’ future with the Brooklyn Nets in doubt, but his immediate NBA future is certainly a question mark.”