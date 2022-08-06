Proposed Trade Lands Nets Two All-Stars and Two First Round Picks in Durant Deal

The Brooklyn Nets have been unable to successfully negotiate trades for their two superstars on the trading block, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Of course, with two generational talents, it becomes complicated to find a trade partner and get the right amount back.

Instead of looking for two deals for the two players, what if they found a trade that could include both Durant and Irving in one transaction? Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey recently shared a proposal that sends both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving away in the same trade package.

The idea started with an NBA Insider suggested the deal to Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus.

“They should offer Davis with Westbrook,” an NBA insider told Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus. “Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want.”

Nets Deal Both Irving and Durant to Los Angeles Lakers

Andy Bailey, in his recent column, shared a full potential trade proposal for both Irving and Durant.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, a 2027 first-round pick, and a protected 2029 first-round pick.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Bailey’s proposal sees the Nets getting an additional pick from the Lakers than the insider that first passed the proposal by Eric Pincus. Could the extra pick be enough to entice the Nets?

Between Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, Brooklyn would receive a former NBA Most Valuable Player award winner, seventeen All-Star appearances between the two of them, and also two members of the NBA’s Top 75 list. However, they’d also be parting with a similarly impressive list.

Obviously, this isn’t the most ideal haul for the Nets. Davis has battled injuries, and there can’t be too much confidence that they are getting a fully healthy Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star certainly saw a fall in production over the last few seasons. Westbrook and his $47.1 million remaining on his contract isn’t really wanted by any NBA team, including the Lakers. The Nets would be trading two of the NBA’s best players in return for a player and contract nobody wants and an injury-riddled veteran big man.

Does the Trade Make Sense for Brooklyn?

Are there any circumstances where this trade makes sense for the Nets? Not really as things currently sit. Durant has four years remaining on his contract, and the only real reason to deal him is if the trade request escalates into a trade demand and Durant holds out in any way.

Durant was reported to be meeting with Nets governor Joe Tsai earlier this week, and the result of the meeting could be a major indicator of what happens to the future of the Brooklyn Nets. Durant could certainly insist in the meeting that he is done with the franchise and does not want to be there at all, which could be a reason to accept this proposed deal with the Lakers. But it still doesn’t make sense. Something destructive would need to be happening that was taking leverage away from Nets negotiations that would make Davis and Westbrook a more attractive deal, but without that, this proposal is unlikely to gain any traction.