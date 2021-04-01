LaMarcus Aldridge Details if He Would Accept Bench Role on Loaded Nets

It seems that the Nets were aware of the lack in size on their squad this entire time, as they recently added some depth in the low post.

Seven-time All-Star LaMarcus Aldridge signed a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract with the Brooklyn Nets last Sunday. He became a free agent after his former team, the San Antonio Spurs, bought out the rest of his $72 million contract.

He becomes Brooklyn’s second all-star acquisition in March in addition to the signing of Blake Griffin.

Lamarcus Aldridge Hopes To Start for the Nets

With the Nets now having an abundance of wealth at the center position as Aldridge joins Nic Claxton and DeAndre Jordan in the frontcourt, many have wondered if the seven-time All-Star will see any starting minutes.

Aldridge has made it clear that he is coming for the starting position.

“If you can start, you always want to start,” Aldridge said via NetsDaily

“Anyone that’s competitive will say they want that and you’re going to fight for that. I’m definitely trying to do my job and hopefully, I get it,” he said.

Aldridge Is Only Interested in Winning

Aldridge has had his fair share of accolades and star-studded games, racking up five All-NBA mentions in his career and seven All-Star appearances. But he made it clear that this time around, individual achievements are not the top priority.

“I’m not here to be an All-Star,” Aldridge said in an interview with Malika Andrews of ESPN.

“That’s not what I’m trying to do. I’m just trying to bring the value, try to bring the things I’m good at, and trying to help this team win. I’m not worried about being an All-Star anymore.”

Steve Nash Is Excited About the Aldridge Addition

Steve Nash seems excited about his newest addition and is just ready to see what the 14-year veteran can bring.

“He has the ability to make 3-pointers, so that opens the floor up,” Nets coach Steve Nash said via ESPN.

“He understands that this is a different role and a different team. I want him to find that natural balance between the way he has traditionally played and the way we play.”

Aldridge Choosing the Nets Upset Many Fans

Aldridge choosing the Nets in hopes of securing his first NBA title ruffled the feathers of a lot of NBA fans.

The day that the news broke, ESPN analyst and broadcaster Stephen A. Smith took to Twitter to express his feelings on this season’s Brooklyn team, with all their superstar acquisitions.

The following day, he took time out on his show, First Take, to continue his voicing of frustrations with LaMarcus Aldridge, as well as Griffin, after joining the Nets.

Brooklyn Has Embraced the Villian Role

Everyone on the Nets is aware of the villain tag that they have recently received with all the moves they’ve made. However, the criticisms of the outside world don’t seem to bother them one bit. Some, like Nets head coach Steve Nash, are embracing the moniker, jokingly growling at a member of the media after a postgame interview.

Boasting a wealth of talent can sometimes be a problem, the Nets are starting to learn that. DeAndre Jordan has finally found his footing in Brooklyn, while Nic Claxton’s ceiling has started to look limitless. Now that Aldridge has entered the chat it will be interesting to see how Nash distributes the minutes at the center position.

