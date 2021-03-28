LeBron James’ Friend Takes Shot at Kyrie Irving’s Leadership [LOOK]

Cuffs the legend, a basketball trainer, and close associate of Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James has become a popular follow on social media.

His pursuit of pushing the agenda that LeBron is the greatest basketball player of all-time is relentless. Often to the point that he will bash other basketball players’ accomplishments just to back the validity of his claim. This is the point where his trolling can become dangerous because the casual NBA fan can take his misinformation and regard it as the truth.

The latest victim of his social media shenanigans is Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.

The latest Nets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Nets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Nets!

Cuffs the Legend Slams Kyrie Irving

On Saturday evening, the announcement came down that the Brooklyn Nets would be adding yet another All-Star to a roster that is already stacked.

LaMarcus Aldridge has decided to sign with the Nets after reaching a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week.

The Nets are officially the biggest threat to LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers’ repeat hopes and it has Cuffs feeling some type of way.

Because of this Irving caught a stray bullet from the Cleveland-based trainer.

“Kyrie didn’t wanna play in LeBron’s shadow in Cleveland but now he’s playing with two MVPs in their prime and multiple perennial All-Stars,” Cuffs wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Kyrie didn’t wanna play in LeBron’s shadow in Cleveland but now he’s playing with two MVPs in their prime and multiple perennial All Stars 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #TheJigIsHovering pic.twitter.com/iLhxPzYsLv — 73-9 and they LIED 🏁 (@CuffsTheLegend) March 27, 2021

I’ve seen this movie before 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B5ly2ekaPX — 73-9 and they LIED 🏁 (@CuffsTheLegend) March 27, 2021

Irving’s exit from Cleveland was highly publicized, especially because the Cavaliers had just cruised through the East in route to a third consecutive NBA Finals berth the previous year. Irving reportedly wanted a fresh start elsewhere because he was tired of playing second fiddle to LeBron.

“Brooklyn Nets are so STACKED that KD can rest up until the Finals,” Cuffs continued.

“They don’t even need his services to make it to the Finals.”

Brooklyn Nets are so STACKED that Kd can rest up until the Finals. They don’t even need his services to make it to the Finals 😂😂😂 — 73-9 and they LIED 🏁 (@CuffsTheLegend) March 27, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Nets Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Brooklyn!

Cuffs Explains His Social Media Banter

On a recent appearance on Scoop B Radio, with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, Cuffs detailed why he does what he does on Social Media.

“It was happening in Miami. It was happening on the original Cleveland Cavs team stint and also in the second Cleveland Cavs stint. I’ve been seeing the trolls on Twitter and I became this polarizing figure I guess – if you want to say that,” Cuffs told Scoop B.

“It happened early 2009 when Twitter first started. I mean, I was dealing with it when everybody had like, 25 followers; like I was dealing with it then with people coming at me. So it’s a weird energy that people have with me sometimes, but I get more love than I get hate so, we’re going to keep it rocking, you know?”

Gregg Popovich Sounds off on Aldridge Signing

While Cuffs and a multitude of other trolls on Twitter were upset with Aldridge’s decision to join the Nets, some people felt otherwise.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was happy that Aldridge is headed to a team that gives him a chance to secure a championship.

“Wherever LaMarcus goes, we wish him well,” Pop said via Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.

“He was a wonderful teammate and he’ll do a very good job in Brooklyn. He’s familiar with the staff up there, so wish him well.”

Pop's reaction to reports (first by @wojespn) that Aldridge is committed to signing with Nets: "Wherever LaMarcus goes, we wish him well. He was a wonderful teammate and he'll do a very good job in Brooklyn. He’s familiar with the staff up there, so wish him well…" — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 27, 2021

Aldridge’s former teammate and Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl echoed the same sentiment as Coach Pop. He knows that the Nets are receiving a class act in Aldridge.

“I am definitely happy for him. I hope he finds his role there,” Poeltl said via Tom Orsborn.

“I had a really good relationship with him. I wish him nothing but the best.”

Poeltl reacting to Aldridge going to Nets: "I am definitely happy for him. I hope he finds his role there. I had a really good relationship with him. I wish him nothing but the best." — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) March 28, 2021

The Nets have not given a date when Aldridge will make his Nets debut, but whenever he does, he will fill a much-needed rebounding void that has plagued Brooklyn all season.

READ NEXT: The Best Reactions To LaMarcus Aldridge Choosing Brooklyn Nets [LOOK]