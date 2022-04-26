Nets Trade Proposal Has Kevin Durant & LeBron James Swap All-Star Teammates

With a chance to avoid elimination in Game 4, the Brooklyn Nets came up short in their quest to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Nets fell 112-116 in their final game of the season to the Boston Celtics, and have been swept out of the first round of the playoffs. Brooklyn entered the NBA season as the favorite to win the title. But after overcoming months of all types of turmoil within the organization, the Nets ultimately ran out of gas when they finally made it to the playoffs. Now that their season is over, the team is looking toward the NBA Draft and free agency, where they can hopefully improve their roster heading into next season.

Trade Proposal Has Nets, Lakers Swap Kyrie & Russell Westbrook

Individually, Nets superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are two of the most skilled players to ever grace an NBA court. They are also individually accomplished, as they both won championships before they arrived in Brooklyn. But the Kyrie and KD era has been a failure thus far as they have failed to make it past the second round in back-to-back seasons. Nick Wright, the host of “First Things First”, on FS1, suggests a trade between the Nets and Los Angeles Lakers that reunites Durant and LeBron James with their former teammates.

“Only logical solution is a sign & trade: Kyrie for Russ. KD & Russ reunion + Kyrie & LeBron reunion. I suppose the Lakers might also throw in a pick or two. Send it in, Pelinka!” Wright said via his Twitter account on April 24.

Kevin Durant Affirms His Support for Steve Nash

One person who has come under heavy criticism for the Nets’ elimination loss is their head coach Steve Nash. Specifically, Nash has been called out, for being outcoached by his former assistant, and Celtics head coach Ime Udoka which has put his future with the organization into question. Nobody knows what the future holds for Nash. But one thing that is for sure is that he has Durant’s full support.

“I mean, c’mon now. Yeah, Steve’s been dealt a crazy hand the last two years. He’s had to deal with so much stuff as the head coach, a first-time coach: trades, injuries, COVID, it’s just a lot of stuff he’s had to deal with and I’m proud of how he’s focused and his passion for us. We all continue to keep developing over the summer and see what happens,” Durant told reporters after the loss per NetsDaily.

This wasn’t Durant’s only affirmation of support concerning Nash. On April 8, he also alluded to everything that Nash has had to endure in his first two seasons as head coach, and applauded how he has handled every tough situation.

“I think he’s done a great job. The last two years, he’s been dealt a wild hand: injuries, trades, disgruntled players, guys in and out of the lineup, and stuff that he can’t control. I think he’s handling it all perfectly, to be honest,” Durant said per NetsDaily.

The Nets will have some tough decisions to make this summer, with their priority being handling Kyrie’s extension. This team could look a lot different heading into the 2022-23 season.

