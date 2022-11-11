Lakers LeBron James Stirs Pot With Controversial Kyrie Irving Statement

Last month, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving tweeted the link to the 2018 film “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” which features anti-Semitic tropes. His decision to tweet the link received heavy criticism from jewish people and their allies. One person of note to condemn Kyrie’s actions was Lakers’ star LeBron James, who says the Nets star posting the link caused ‘harm’ to people.

“I can tell you this. It’s simple. Me personally, I don’t condone any hate of any kind, to any race. To Jewish communities, to Black communities, to Asian communities. You guys know where I stand. And that’s part of the reason why I didn’t air The Shop episode, why we kicked that out of the archives. Because it was hate conversation going on there,” James said on November 5.

“And I don’t represent that. There’s no place in this world for it. Nobody can benefit from that, and I believe what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people.”

LeBron Says Kyrie’s List of Tasks Are Excessive

Although Irving did ultimately issue an apology to the people he harmed as a result of sharing the link, it wasn’t in a timely enough fashion. And for that, the Nets have suspended their star point guard for at least five games. They also have required him to complete a list of tasks before being eligible to return, per NBA insider Shams Charania of “The Athletic”.

But despite his condemnation of Irving, the Lakers star says what is required for the Nets star to return is excessive.

“I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way, but Kyrie apologized, and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple. Help him learn- but he should be playing,” James said via his Twitter account on November 10.

“What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor, I think is excessive [in my opinion]. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session.”

For reference, the tasks the Nets have required Irving to complete include:

– Apologize/condemn the movie

– $500K donation to anti-hate causes

– Sensitivity training

– Antisemitic training

– Meet with ADL, Jewish leaders

– Meet with Joe Tsai to demonstrate understanding

NBPA Vice President Sounds off on Kyrie’s Suspension

James is not the only active player who has had a strong opinion about the terms of Kyrie’s suspension. So has Jaylen Brown, Vice President of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). Brown expects Irving’s punishment to get appealed by the NBPA at some point.

“I’ve been talking to Kyrie. I’ve talked to Adam [Silver, NBA commissioner], I talked to Tamika [Tremaglio, NBPA executive director], I’ve talked to pretty much everybody about this situation,” Brown said of Irving’s suspension to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe.

“But I’m expecting the NBPA to appeal the suspension from Brooklyn. The terms, etc., that went into his return. The terms for his return, they seem like a lot, and a lot of the players expressed discomfort with the terms.”

Kyrie will serve the fifth game of his suspension on Saturday when the Nets take on the Los Angeles Clippers. It will be interesting to see if the punishment is lifted or extended by the Nets’ front office.