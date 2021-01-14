Mark Henry Has Hilarious Response to Harden Comparisons

When a blockbuster trade goes down in the NBA, you can pretty much guarantee Twitter will be on fire. Today was no different and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry caught smoke during the announcement of the James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets trade.

Harden Was Compared To Mark Henry

Henry was used as a comparison to how James Harden will look when he finally puts on his Brooklyn Nets jersey for the first time. This was a reference to how pudgy Harden looked during his final game as a Houston Rocket. Announcers even poked fun at Harden saying he “definitely had a pregame meal.”

‘Speaking of aesthetics… James Harden definitely had a pregame meal.’ He didn’t need to do the Beard like that. 😭 (🎥: @gswchris) pic.twitter.com/tUh9MJHKwL — theScore (@theScore) January 13, 2021

While you would think Henry would take offense to the memes, he actually found them hilarious. “No not at all,” he told Heavy’s own Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson about Nets’ new star James Harden via text. “James Harden wish he was this fine!”

James Harden fat memes have been a thing for a while now & they sometimes use WWE HOF’er Mark Henry in them! @TheMarkHenry tells me he thinks it’s funny and he’s not mad! “No not at all,” he told me of the newest Nets star via text. “James Harden wish he was this fine!” pic.twitter.com/AwhjPKEPec — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) January 14, 2021

Full Harden Trade Details

On Wednesday, 2018 Most Valuable Player James Harden was traded to the Brooklyn Nets from the Houston Rockets. The full terms of the trade include Brooklyn receiving James Harden, Rockets receive Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, Three Nets first-rounders (22, 24, 26), One Bucks first (22, unprotected), and four Nets 1st round swaps (21, 23, 25, 27), Pacers get Caris LeVert, and a second-rounder while the Cavs get Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince.

The Harden Trade Saga Is Finally Over

The Harden trade soap opera has finally come to a close and a new era in Brooklyn is on the horizon. The Houston Rockets and James Harden had been in a tug of war before the former Rockets star even showed up for training camp. Harden wanted out but Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta would not budge. So Harden began to force his way out.

During the start of Rockets training camp, the eight-time all-star was seen partying with rap star Lil’ Baby. Harden insisted that it was strictly for business. “I was training for the start of the NBA season,” Harden said. When asked why in Atlanta and Vegas as opposed to Houston, Harden said he was with his personal trainers.

The final straw for the Rockets had to be when James officially made his beef with the Rockets public after a second straight blowout of the Lakers. “We’re just not good enough,” Harden told reporters over Zoom after a second straight loss to the defending champs. “Chemistry, talent-wise, just everything, and it was clear these last few games.” Harden didn’t stop there. “I love this city. I literally have done everything that I can,” he added. “This situation is crazy. It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.” On Wednesday Harden was excused from practice by Head Coach Stephen Silas. “We felt that it was best for the group and best for James not to come to practice,” Silas told reporters on Wednesday.

Harden’s teammates were not happy with the way he handled the situation. “We can’t dwell down on it because it’s only been nine games. Like, come on man, you want to jump off the cliff after nine games? There’s a lot of basketball still to be played,” John Wall told reporters after the loss to the Lakers. “Obviously, it’s disrespectful,” DeMarcus Cousins said to reporters. “But everybody has a right to their opinion. We feel some type of way about some of his actions. Before the sun had a chance to go down on Wednesday, Harden was a Brooklyn Net.

James Harden is finally going to Brooklyn, where he wanted to be when the season started. But now the pressure is on for Harden, Kyrie, Durant and the Nets. The Nets have mortagaged their future for Harden because they want to win now and the championship window for Harden is closing. Buckle up, no sleep ‘til Brooklyn.

