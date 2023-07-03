Nets ‘Open’ to Multi-Team Blockbuster Trade for $120 Million Star

The Brooklyn Nets could make out even better than previously thought in a potential trade that sends Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard to the Miami Heat.

“The Nets were contacted as a potential third team in a trade that would have sent Lillard to Miami,” wrote Ian Begley of SportsNet New York on July 2. “I don’t know if talks progressed but the Nets would have received Tyler Herro as a third team in the trade. They presumably would have also received draft picks for helping to facilitate the deal.”

This matches previous reporting from Begley and Bleacher Report NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“It’s unclear which Nets players were discussed as part of the three-team trade and if Brooklyn had any other stipulations for completing a deal,” Begley continued. “But as of Saturday evening, the Nets were, at least, open to the idea of a trade that landed Herro in Brooklyn.”

The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists while shooting 37.8% from three-point range.

Brooklyn has remained active even as things in the Lillard saga have come to a bit of a standstill, signing Dennis Smith Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV to bolster their backcourt. But Herro, 23, is a level apart from both of them and could be a savvy addition for the Nets even at cost if they can indeed bring him in.

Tyler Herro Removes Heat From Social Media Handles

It would appear that Herro is well aware of the trade rumors. The former No. 13 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft is said to have recently altered his Twitter profile, leaving it devoid of all references to his current team.

Tyler Herro removed "Miami Heat Guard" from his Twitter bio. 😬 pic.twitter.com/K2uTUbDVxu — NBA Latest (@nba_latest_) July 3, 2023

Players get traded all the time for various reasons.

They also switch up their social media profiles from time to for no reason other than to do it with the additional downtime of the offseason.

Herro is undoubtedly talented with his ability to score from all three levels and handle the ball and would fit well with the Nets’ need to add more downhill threats, per head coach Jacque Vaughn. He is also starting a four-year, $120 million contract that would make him redundant and pricey on the Blazers’ roster, hence Brooklyn’s potential involvement.

Nets Cleaned Up Their Books

The Nets entered the offseason roughly $18 million below the luxury tax threshold. They currently sit roughly $17 million below, per Spotrac, even after handing Cameron Johnson a four-year, $108 million contract ahead of the official start of free agency.

They also shipped out Joe Harris and Patty Mills in separate deals and they can still add a player (and a contract) of Herro’s caliber while still shedding salary.

Moving Harris and Mills already cleared more than $26 million off the ledger for next season.

With veterans Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale said to be on the trading block – albeit potentially with high price tags – some sizeable trade exceptions, the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception, and a plethora of draft picks from previous deals at their disposal, there are still numerous possibilities for how Nets general manager Sean Marks can build out this roster.