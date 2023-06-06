Nets Have ‘Indicated Plan’ for Restricted Free Agent Cameron Johnson: Report

It didn’t take long for word to spread about the Brooklyn Nets’ plans for restricted free agent Cameron Johnson.

“The Rockets do hold an interest in sharpshooter Cam Johnson, reported Yahoo Sports NBA insider Jake Fischer on June 6. “Although Brooklyn personnel has indicated the Nets’ plan to match any realistic offer sheet for the restricted free agent.”

As Fischer notes, Johnson was a part of the package the Nets got in return for sending Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns at the trade deadline. Brooklyn also got Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder – who they immediately flipped to the Milwaukee Bucks – and a handful of first-round picks including the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22.

Houston’s interest in Johnson has been reported on by Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

The Rockets have the most money to spend this offseason and could certainly be the team that tests Brooklyn’s definition of “reasonable”. But Brooklyn brass has been open about their desire to keep him in the building.

General manager Sean Marks said so in no uncertain terms during his exit interview on April 25.

“A 6-foot-8 wing who can shoot 40 percent from deep with solid defense will command top dollar,” reported Brian Lewis of the New York Post on March 11. “Sources say his floor is $18 million annually, and could easily top $20 million.”

That would put him on par with, or even see him surpass the four-year, $90.9 million contract Bridges is signed to through the 2025-26 season.

Johnson might not be at Bridges’ level but he certainly showed well in his time with the Nets.

Cameron Johnson’s Breakout Could Cost Nets

Johnson was no bystander in Bridges’ breakout. His 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals in 25 games with Brooklyn would have been career-highs across a full season while he corrected his “dip” in efficiency from shooting 37.2% during the regular season as a Net to 42.9% in the postseason.

The 6-foot-8 sharpshooter also displayed a greater ability to put the ball on the floor and even create for others.

Cam took his game to new heights 📈 🎬 https://t.co/f90uoI0JfH pic.twitter.com/S0gwrzcJFX — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 15, 2023

His friendship with Bridges is just the icing on the cake to an already-compelling argument to keep him in a Nets uniform. But holding onto Johnson does not come without risks, says former Nets executive Bobby Marks, now a front-office insider for ESPN in his season-ending review for Brooklyn.

“Nice wing,” Marks said. “Not your third-best player on a good team. Back-end starter — fourth or fifth-best player here so you’ve got to figure out what that number is going to be.”

More Teams Could Join the Bidding War

Houston isn’t the only team that could be interested in Johnson which could make things interesting. The Indiana Pacers also have a path to the requisite cap space to make a run at the former No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Brooklyn will have to massage its cap sheet to fit a deal in Johnson’s expected range and still duck the luxury tax.

A trade for a superstar would almost surely change that approach.

But the Nets could find themselves overpaying for Johnson slightly to keep this group together for a full offseason and see what they really are. If it doesn’t work, he is still young and pliable enough to any system be an attractive piece for some other team that may feel it’s one piece away from a title.